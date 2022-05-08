O'Sullivan proud of Kerry charges despite Tyrone semi-final defeat

Tyrone 1-14 Kerry 1-12

EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 Semi-Final

Declan O'Sullivan reckons several of his Kerry U-20s will go on to play senior football for the county, the silver lining to a crushing defeat in Portlaoise.

Having led for 49 of the first 58 minutes - and been on level terms for the other nine minutes - Kerry finally fell behind to a goal two minutes from the hour by Tyrone's Ciaran Bogue. And for all the Munster champions tried, they couldn't recover.

The day will be remembered for another thrilling performance from Ruairi Canavan, son of Red Hands legend Peter and younger brother of county senior Darragh, who struck 0-8 and played a key role in the Bogue goal.

Canavan described it as a big lift for the county following last weekend's Ulster SFC defeat to neighbours Derry and he took a dig at critics, gasping that 'there's been men writing the county off. I'll not name them but they're writing the county off'.

He looked a player with a point to prove and along with Bogue, Conor Cush, Sean O'Donnell and Eoin Corry was excellent as Tyrone secured an All-Ireland U-20 final clash with Kildare next weekend.

For O'Sullivan and Kerry, it'll take a while to come to terms with the season ending defeat having led for so long.

"Look, there's a bright future in this group," insisted manager O'Sullivan. "I think they're very smart footballers. They have a lot of experience now, some of it positive, some of it negative. That's the journey of an inter-county footballer. They're learning valuable lessons. It might not feel like that at the moment, it feels pretty tough at the moment, but I would have huge confidence that some of those guys will go on and play senior football."

Dylan Geaney is probably one of the players in O'Sullivan's mind. The 2018 All-Ireland minor winner struck 1-4 and the 1-1 that he registered in the 34th and 35th minutes, both created by Cillian Burke, left Kerry with a commanding 1-7 to 0-6 lead.

It was a clear turning point because Tyrone, with their ferocious work-rate and lethal finisher Canavan, took energy from being on the brink of defeat and outscored Kerry by 1-8 to 0-5 from there on.

"I thought Joey was outstanding to be honest," said O'Sullivan, countering a query about Canavan's excellence by pointing to the performance of Kerry man marker Joey Nagle. "In a game like that when the play is up and down the field, the defence is always going to come under pressure but I'd give credit to Joey.

"It was a tight game, it was always going to be that way. It was always going to come down to fine margins. We knew that. Look, I'm very proud of the lads. I thought they battled really, really hard. They emptied the tank, every one of them. And they fought to the bitter end."

Tyrone attacker O'Donnell scored a point but did his best work in a defensive capacity, underlining the team's desire with a series of blocks and interceptions. Paul Devlin's side only increased that intensity as the game wore on, ultimately breaking down the Munster champions.

"We had to improve on the basic errors that we made in the first-half and in the second-half you saw the quality of the ball going in was better, our space was better, the way we used it," said Tyrone manager Devlin. "I think our defence can take a lot of credit too, Eoin Corry in particular. The great thing is there are a lot of young lads on that team. From the starting team, I think eight or nine are underage again next year. So the future is bright."

Tyrone scorers: R Canavan (0-8, 3 frees, 1 mark); C Bogue (1-2); C Cush (0-2); M McGleenan, S O'Donnell (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: D Geaney (1-4, 2 frees); K Goulding (0-4); R Murphy (0-2); D Burns (1 free), C Burke (0-1 each).

Tyrone: S McMenamin; B Conway, E Corry, M Rafferty; D Muldoon, S Donaghy, N Devlin; R McHugh, M McGleenan; C Daly, J Donaghy, S O'Donnell; R Canavan, C Bogue, C Cush.

Subs: G Potter for O'Donnell (33-35); Potter for Cush (51); L Donnelly for O'Donnell & E Montgomery for Bogue (63).

Kerry: D Burns; D O'Callaghan, A Dineen, J Nagle; E O'Connor, A Heinrich, T Cronin; R Murphy, S O'Brien; K Evans, T O'Donnell, E Looney; D Geaney, C Burke, K Goulding.

Subs: G Hassett for Evans (37); A Curran for Cronin (41); J Kissane for O'Donnell (48); T Doyle for Looney (52); J O'Connor for Goulding (57).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).