One change to Cork team from win over Waterford

Shane Kingston is the one change to the Cork team that beat Waterford for Sunday’s do-or-die clash with Tipperary in Thurles.
The Douglas man comes in for Shane Barrett, who was replaced by Kingston in the 29th minute of last weekend’s game.
Tim O’Mahony, an early second-half substitute for Patrick Horgan, is kept on the bench. Damien Cahalane was an 11th hour replacement for O’Mahony and he retains his place in the Cork defence.
Ger Millerick is available again and take his place among the substitutes but there is no place for Mark Keane, who served his suspension the last day.
CORK (SHC v Tipperary): P. Collins; N. O’Leary, R. Downey, S. O’Donoghue; D. Cahalane, C. Joyce, M. Coleman (c); D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; R. O’Flynn, P. Horgan, C. Lehane; S. Kingston, S. Harnedy, A. Connolly. Subs: G. Collins, S. O’Leary-Hayes, E. Downey, G. Millerick, T. O’Connell, T. O’Mahony, B. Roche, C. Cahalane, S. Barrett, J. O’Connor, A. Cadogan.