Offaly win Leinster minor title for first time since 2000

Leinster MHC Final

Offaly 0-21 Laois 0-13

Offaly are Leinster minor hurling champions for the first time in 22 years following a well-deserved but hard-earned win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

Not since the year 2000 have Offaly won provincial honours but in front of a bumper crowd of 12,487 and in a game that had to have its throw-in delayed because of crowd congestion, they were just that too bit too strong for the brave home side.

Laois had knocked out Wexford and Kilkenny to get to the final and were seeking a first triumph since 1964.

But despite taking an early lead with a couple of scores from their chief scorer Ben Deegan, Offaly soon got their noses in front.

The excellent Ter Guinan got their first point and then the diminutive Adam Screeney opened his account with the first of his 0-10 tally.

It was a thunderous game and a wonderful occasion as the midland neighbours did battle on a glorious May evening.

The visitors set up defensively with both captain Dan Ravenhill and Niall Furlong playing deep. And it cut off the supply to the Laois full forward line.

Despite playing against the breeze, Offaly were 0-6 to 0-3 up after 12 minutes, with Screeney leading the way and Cillian Martin, son of former Offaly great Kevin, also pointing.

For Laois, Deegan kept them in touch and Jer Quinlan got one and by half time Offaly were 0-9 to 0-7 in front.

Under the management of former Limerick player Leo O’Connor, Offaly came out of the traps quickest in the second half and the outstanding Dan Ravenhill got the first two points of the half.

Leigh Kavanagh - one of five Kilcormac-Killoughey players in the starting 15 - then pushed them five clear.

Ben Deegan kept the scoreboard moving for Laois and Cormac Byrne got one but they could never get closer than three points and Donal Shirley, Shane Rigney, Conor Doyle, Cathal Robinson, Screen and Ravenhill saw them safely home.

For Offaly, the win continues a revival across both codes in recent years. And there was a joyous pitch invasion afterwards as captain Ravenhill accepted the trophy from Leinster Council chairman Pat Teehan.

They now go forward to an All Ireland semi-final while Laois go to a round robin All Ireland quarter-final phase with beaten Munster finalists Clare and Galway.

Scorers for Offaly: A Screeney 0-10 (9f), D Ravenhill 0-3, S Rigney 0-2, T Guinan, D Shirley, C Doyle, L Kavanagh, C Martin and, C Robinson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: B Deegan 0-10 (eight frees), C Byrne, J Breen and J Quinlan 0-1 each.

OFFALY: L Hoare; C Larkin, J Mahon , R Kelly; D Shirley, B Kavanagh, T Guinan; L Kavanagh, C Martin; S Rigney, D Ravenhill, C Doyle; C Robinson, N Furlong, A Screeney.

Subs: P Dooley for Guinan (blood - 28-30), S Connolly for Martin (59), J Liffey for Doyle (60).

LAOIS: B O’Reilly; B Murphy, C Flynn, J Pearson; T Brennan, T Cuddy, C Hogan; A McDonagh, K Byrne; B Deegan, L Kirby, J Breen; E Cuddy, J Quinlan, C Byrne.

Subs: E Murphy for McDonagh (36), A Carroll for Kirby (36), R Kelly for E Cuddy (51), J Deegan for Breen (59).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).