Offaly breeze past Laois to set up Dublin semi-final clash

In the other quarter-final played last night, Wicklow were the surprise winners over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Offaly breeze past Laois to set up Dublin semi-final clash

Offaly’s Jack Byrant celebrates during last year's EirGrid GAA All-Ireland Under 20 Football Championship Final. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 22:20
Kevin Egan

Offaly 2-20 Laois 1-6

Leinster MFC Quarter-final 

Offaly cruised through a surprisingly one-sided encounter with their southern neighbours at O’Connor Park last night, racing into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after five minutes and never looking back.

Luke Kelly with two excellent points and Padraig McLoughlin’s goal put the Faithful County on the front foot, and while Laois were handed a lifeline when Ryan Little flicked a Davy Costello free to the net, Offaly’s response was emphatic, and they led by 1-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Laois had the wind in the second half but instead they conceded the first three points of the second half and were effectively out of the running at that early stage.

Aaron Tarpey and Davy Costello picked off some good points to give Laois supporters something to shout about, but they were still under immense pressure throughout, and eventually conceded a second goal to Niall Furlong, son of manager Ken Furlong, and grandson of former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Martin.

After an up and down season that saw them beat Meath and Carlow but lose to Kildare and Longford prior to this game, Offaly will now head to Parnell Park next Wednesday to take on a hotly fancied Dublin team.

In the other quarter-final played last night, Wicklow were the surprise winners over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Injury time points from Alex Kavanagh and Jack Kenny gave the Garden County an 0-8 to 0-6 win and set up a local derby semi-final clash with Kildare next week.

Scorers for Offaly: N Furlong 1-3 (0-3f), L Kelly 0-4, D Shirley 0-4, C Fox 0-3, P McLoughlin 1-0, C Lowry 0-2f, S Rigney 0-1, C Bourke 0-1, B Kennedy 0-1, R Kelleghan 0-1f. 

Scorers for Laois: R Little 1-1, D Costello 0-3 (0-2f), A Tarpey 0-1, D Donohue 0-1 

LAOIS: B O’Reilly; C Raggett, T Dinneen, N Lalor; J Kelly, D Loughman, J Darcy; K Byrne, A Tarpey; M Gaffney, C Geoghegan, H Emerson; D Costello, R Little, F Mullally-McEvoy. Subs: E Cawley for Byrne (HT), B Byrne-Slattery for Emerson (38), A Hunt for Mullally-McEvoy (38), D Donohue for Gaffney (53), J Devoy for Tarpey (58).

OFFALY: S Kavanagh; C McKeon, C Guinan, D O’Neill; P McLoughlin, C Egan, S Brennan; S Rigney, C Bourke; D Thomas, N Furlong, C Lowry; L Kelly, D Shirley, C Fox. Subs: S Doran for Bourke (48), B Kennedy for Kelly (48), R Carney for Rigney (52), R Kelleghan for Shirley (52), M Farrell for Bourke (57) 

REFEREE: P Coyle (Meath)

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices