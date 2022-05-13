O'Callaghan: Cork kept their powder dry in the League

Captain Máire O'Callaghan believes Cork will be a different team in the Championship, insisting the National League was never their priority.

Shane Ronayne's side lost to both Meath and Dublin during their Division 1B league campaign and narrowly avoided a relegation play-off thanks to a 1-14 to 0-14 win over Waterford, the goal in that evenly contested game coming in the opening minute.

Cork and Waterford will meet again this Sunday in the last four of the Munster championship in Dungarvan and Mourneabbey star O'Callaghan is expecting a considerable improvement.

"We were never really that focused on the league," said O'Callaghan, appointed captain over winter. "I know it still is a national competition but we never really wanted to come roaring into it either.

"Our form didn't look great but, internally, nobody in our camp is overly worried about how we got on in the league.

"As well, you could argue that it was a very tough group we got with the two All-Ireland finalists from 2021, away from home. It wasn't a good result for us in either game, and we were lucky enough to come out of the Waterford game unscathed to avoid the relegation play-off but we got there in the end and we've had a good six weeks training in there now. "We can't complain about our preparation."

O'Callaghan herself, who received the call from manager Ronayne about the Cork captaincy on Christmas Eve, missed the Dublin and Meath games and only came on as a sub against Waterford.

"We were given a bit of time off with Mourneabbey because we only finished up at the end of January," she explained. "I came on in the Waterford game, I had come back training a couple of weeks before that. The Mourneabbey players weren't involved at the time and there were a few others with injuries and stuff like that. A lot of different players were involved, players were trialled in different positions, which is what the league is for, so it was good to get that insight."

One player who definitely won't be involved in Cork's championship campaign is 2021 All-Star defender Erika O'Shea who has taken up an AFLW contract, reportedly with North Melbourne.

"Hopefully she'll get whatever she wants to get out of it over there and come back with renewed freshness and eagerness to get back involved in Cork," said O'Callaghan. "I do think she does ultimately want to return and to play Cork football, whether that may be one year, three years, five years, I do think she does want to come back and play football. It'll be great experience for her, and then whatever she gets out of it I'm sure she'll bring back to Cork and we'll all benefit from what she learns."

In the meantime, O'Callaghan wants Cork to return to the summit of Munster.

"Our goal is to become Munster champions hopefully and then after that it does determine what group you go into for the All-Ireland championship so you could get an easier, in quotation marks, group as Munster champions."

Then it'll be about national domination and hopefully erasing the memory of last year's painful All-Ireland semi-final mugging by Meath.

"I think Meath were meant to win that game and I know it might be a silly way to look at it but we were all like, 'It wasn't to be our day, we'll come back again next year'," said O'Callaghan.

