O'Brien pleased with fast start as Cork shake off Kerry dud

Cork minor manager Michael O’Brien said they targeted a fast start in Thurles against Tipperary to help rebuild confidence after the disappointment of their performance against Kerry a week ago.
“We spoke about a few things after the game in Tralee and we knew we needed to stamp our authority on the game early tonight. We went after their kickouts and we got a good reward off that," he said.
“We were disappointed with so many aspects of the game against Kerry and the lads desperately wanted to show they were better than that (performance).
“When we lost a goal against Kerry, they got the next two points and our heads dropped a bit even though we were very much in the game. So we talked with the players about our reaction if Tipp goal a goal in this game. It came just after half time but our response was very different and we got a third goal a few minutes afterwards.”
O’Brien confirmed that the Munster final against the Kingdom will be on June 1st in Pairc Ui Rinn. And he said the Cork players were “desperate” to right the wrongs of their last meeting.
“The lads want to show their real selves," O'Brien insisted. "We know we didn’t do ourselves justice in Tralee and the players are really keen to make the best use of their second chance.”