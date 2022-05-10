North-South Tailteann Cup split draws more criticism

Fermanagh and Cavan selectors Ryan McCluskey and Seánie Johnston have become the latest management figures to hit out at the regionalisation of the Tailteann Cup.

The new secondary championship, due to start on May 28, will be broken up into northern and southern divisions for the first round and the quarter-finals.

The split, which will be decided by the Central Competitions Control Committee, could see all four of Ulster’s Tailteann Cup counties in the same draw – Antrim, Cavan, Down and Fermanagh. They could be joined by Leitrim, Longford, Sligo and possibly London or Westmeath if the latter lose to Kildare in this Sunday’s Leinster semi-final.

Like last year’s Allianz League divisional break-up, it would appear the northern division could be top heavy, while New York have a bye into the quarter-finals. The composition as well as the exception made for New York has been questioned by McCluskey. “If this is legit, then lord of God who actually is behind it,” he posted on Twitter. “New York get 2 byes and then regional games for what reason?”

Responding to Johnston, Cavan man Johnston wrote: “It’s a scandal, why is this not an open draw? What’s the reasons behind regional fixtures?

"Are the qualifiers gone regional? If regional is the way forward then why have the qualifiers not gone this route? When is the draw?? How is it being marketed? Give the players answers.”

Following Sunday’s comprehensive Connacht semi-final loss to Galway, Leitrim boss Andy Moran also expressed his opposition to the first two stages of the Tailteann Cup being played on a geographical basis.

“I’d be disappointed with the way they set it up. That north-south thing was new to me. It came from nowhere last week and I don’t know if that’s going ahead.”

Moran claimed the Tailteann Cup had been sold to counties as a round-robin competition but that format is set to come in next season with the overhaul of the All-Ireland SFC. Sligo manager Tony McEntee says his group are looking forward to playing in the new competition.

The draw takes place this Sunday while the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers is also due to be staged. A preliminary backdoor round will not be required if both remaining Division 3 teams Tipperary and Westmeath are beaten in their respective provincial semi-finals this weekend.

Meanwhile, the U20 All-Ireland football final between Kildare and Tyrone has been scheduled for Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday evening (5pm, live on TG4). Kingspan Breffni had been mooted while Kildare’s management had requested Croke Park for the game.