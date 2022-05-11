No grounds for concern a help to Cork cause as Meath hit the road

CORK camogie’s foresight and dedication in building their own grounds 10 years ago was brought into sharp relief at the launch of the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships.

It emerged during the event that Meath’s camogie and ladies’ football teams – the latter are the reigning All-Ireland senior champions – had to cross the border into Dublin two nights ago to find a training venue.

The sides trained on adjacent pitches at the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown on Tuesday because they couldn’t get pitches within their own county.

Veteran Meath camogie star Jane Dolan revealed: “We came off into opposite dressing rooms, joking about how the two senior Meath teams were training in Dublin because we couldn’t get a pitch.

“To be fair, we normally get Dunganny (Meath GAA’s Centre of Excellence) one night a week and then another night it just depends on what club we can get.

“But it’s getting a little more difficult now that club leagues are back. Up to the National League we were able to block book pitches but I think now it’s on a weekly basis,” she added.

Pitch access still remains problematic for some female inter-county teams but not for Cork camogie, whose captain Amy Lee said having their own dedicated venue since 2012, with a clubhouse since 2017, is a massive asset.

“We don’t have lights there but, once the clock changes, we’re almost always in Castle Road. We can train there and have our food and our meetings.

“This merger they’re talking about won’t happen for God knows how long, so I think it would be important for other counties to follow suit and get their own grounds.

“It's great even for our own club championships. Not having to be in competition with the boys, knowing that the pitch is there for as long as we want, is great.”

The format for this year’s All-Ireland Senior Championship is two groups of six, with the top qualifier going straight to semi-finals.

It starts on May 21/22, quarter-finals (Semple Stadium) are on July 16, semi-finals (Croke Park) on July 23 and the three All-Ireland finals are on August 7 (Croke Park). RTÉ are showing all knock-out games live.

There is also a new developmental competition - the Nancy Murray Cup – for Donegal, Louth, Tyrone and Wicklow.

Cork will avoid their nemesis in the round robin as defending champions Galway, who also beat them in this year’s league final, are in a group with Kilkenny, Down, Antrim, Offaly and Limerick. The Rebels meet Clare in the Munster final this weekend and also face the Banner in their group which includes Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Dublin.

Lee says that losing to Galway again in the Division One final, after leading by three at half-time, should stand to them this summer.

“We learned a lot about ourselves, about how we want to play and bringing on subs that hadn’t played in a league final, or never before in Croke Park," she said. "That’ll boost our panel. That experience will go a long way.”