No derby drama for Roscommon against 14 man Sligo

Connacht SFC semi-final

Sligo 0-11

Roscommon 0-23

Games like this Connacht football semi-final aren’t what people have in mind when they gush about the magic of the Championship.

Anthony Cunningham warned last week of an ambush to match that sprung on the Rossies in the same venue back in 2015. Others had harked back to the likes of 1997, 1987 and 1981 when their neighbours had inflicted similar pain in these parts.

Sligo were coming to this off their first ever Connacht U20 title, claimed just the week before at Mayo’s expense, but sport can disappoint every bit as much as it can inspire or excite, and this made for a thoroughly disappointing derby.

The signs weren’t actually all that promising. This had been switched to what turned out to be a wet and dreary Saturday evening to avoid a clash with yesterday’s Sligo Races and what was it, really, if not a pairing of sides operating at opposite ends of the game’s pyramid.

Over 6,000 people still felt that it was worth their time and money, but the sending-off of Sligo defender David Philips for an off-the-ball incident with Conor Cox after 14 minutes ultimately left everyone feeling short-changed.

Sligo boss Tony McEntee nailed it: “on reflection, that was crucial for the game. Clearly. You had a team in Division One next year against a Division Four team down to 14 men and it is just impossible.”

McEntee said he didn’t see the incident in question but it was no Arsene Wenger tribute act. The referee Noel Mooney and his linesmen were in the dark as well. It was an umpire who ultimately provided the testimony that landed Philips in the dock.

“I do believe from talking to people that he went to push him off as he was coming towards him and his hand went high and caught him in the face,” said McEntee. “I don’t have an argument for it. If he caught him in the face, which it appears he did, then he deserves to be sent off.”

Roscommon were only in front by three points to two by then but took ownership of the scoreboar with six of the next seven points creating daylight and an ominous sense of foreboding for the home support.

McEntee’s suggestion that it could have ended up a four- or five-point game had his side kept everyone on the field is a hypothetical that no-one can prove or dismiss, but it had more than an element of wishful thinking about it.

Roscommon had already begun to find the odd gaping hole in a defensive set that had dragged all 15 of the men in black behind their own ‘45’ more than once and they ended up scoring 23 times without hitting anything close to top gear.

They wiped Sligo out in midfield, their dominance of the sector growing as the evening wore on, and, while two of Ciaráin Murtagh’s points could have been goals, they never showed much of an inclination to interrupt the drip-drip succession of points.

Maybe the most pleasing part of the entire affair for Anthony Cunningham was the fact that all five of his subs added to the scoreboard. That’s a huge plus, especially for a team that has relied significantly on so many of the same faces this season.

He did pick some holes afterwards, issues of perceived sluggishness and a lack of pace in attack against a side operating in hedgehog mode, but the Roscommon manager has a team that is putting up some serious numbers in recent games.

They remain the only unbeaten senior men’s football side in the country this season and their record in Pearse Stadium in modern times means they won’t fear Galway there should they, as expected, account for Leitrim in the second semi-final next weekend.

“We won’t but I thought it was a brilliant performance by Galway in Castlebar. They set up with two sweepers and they have very talented players – Comer, Walsh – they are at the top of their game and improving so it will be very difficult.

“It’s great to have a battle and we look forward to whoever we meet.”

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (0-3, 2 frees); D Cummins (0-2); S Carrabine, C Marren, M Walsh, P O’Connor, P Spillane and P Hughes (all 0-1).

Scorers for Roscommon: C Cox (0-6, 3 frees); C Murtagh (0-4); E Smith (0-4, 1 free): N Kilroy (0-2); B Stack, C Daly, K Doyle and A Glennon and D Murtagh (all 0-1); E Nolan (0-1 ‘45’): D Smith (0-1 free).

SLIGO: A Devaney; D Philips, E Lyons, P McNamara; N Mullen, D Cummins, M Walsh; P Kilcoyne, C Marren; M Gordon, P O’Connor, K Cawley; A Reilly, N Murphy, S Carrabine.

Subs: P Spillane for Reilly and D Quinn for Cawley (both 48); C Griffin for O’Connor (53); P Laffey for Cummins (57); P Hughes for Gordon (64).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeown, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: C Daly for Murray (46); K Doyle for Harney (54); N Kilroy for McKeon (56); D Murtagh for D Smith (57); A Glennon for Hussey (64).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).