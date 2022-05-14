Niall Morgan says Tyrone can use Derry loss to drive on again

Niall Morgan says the reaction to last year’s league hammering by Kerry provides the template for Tyrone’s response to Derry loss.

“Last year we had frank discussions after the Kerry game about what our aims were for the year. There's no point going out and training if you're just going for the sake of it. We got together and worked out where we wanted to go next and we've done the same after the Derry game.

“While it might not just work the same way because we had a bit of a surprise factor coming off that loss against Kerry last year whereas now we still have the target on our back and everyone wants to take us out because we're reigning champions.

“I know we're out of Ulster now, Derry have that accolade going into their semi-final this weekend. Whoever comes up against us in the All-Ireland series will be looking to do the same.”

Morgan feels that Derry have given other teams a gameplan that can stifle Tyrone and it is now up to them to react better to it.

“After we won last year we obviously didn't take anybody for granted, but you sort of get that taste of success and you think it's going to happen again. I suppose a bit like before that, whenever we weren't winning you sort of think are we going to have another year like that.

“Derry had a game-plan for us, they've been working on the same game-plan the whole way through the year and it worked for them. It wasn't a surprise to us how they played, we knew how they were going to play, we just couldn't counteract it on the day.

“Unfortunately sometimes you have to admit that the better team won and we'll have to work to figure out ways to play against that because there are going to be other teams who will play a similar way against us as well so it's up to us to put our heads together and figure out where we're going wrong and how we're going to fix it.”

The All-Star ‘keeper feels that Tyrone haven’t gotten the credit they deserve for last year’s success, and is irked by some suggestions of a ‘fluke’.

“I know the narrative among some journalists last year was that we won by fluke. We don't believe that. Personally I don't believe in luck at all, I believe you get what you deserve and you get what you work for. Going back to Derry, they worked hard and deserved their win and there was no luck involved and we would say the same about last year.

“That we worked hard and we got the rewards for what we done. We're just going to have to work a bit harder in terms of our training and in terms of our application and what we're doing skills wise.

“We need to return a wee bit to the basics and get them sorted because our kick-passing and fist-passing and shot-selection has been what's letting us down this year. if you return to looking after that side of things you're going to reap the rewards of it.”