Nash hopes Cork can 'create a bit of excitement' and save their championship

Anthony Nash hopes he’s wrong but he fear this season bears many of the ugly hallmarks of Cork's forgettable 2016 campaign.

A championship which began with a defeat to Tipperary in a Munster opener was followed by a qualifier win over Dublin before Wexford knocked them out in the next stage of the backdoor.

With many good friends still wearing the Cork jersey, Nash is careful with his words but he is getting a sense of déjà vu as they county prepares for a make-or-break clash with Waterford in Walsh Park this Sunday.

“From my own opinion, I just think that they’re a great bunch of lads that are getting a hard time of it now à la us in 2016 when we had the same year and couldn’t get going and eventually losing to Wexford.”

As Kieran Kingston suggested after the loss to Clare, criticism has stung Cork and Nash is reminded of how it came tumbling down on him six years ago. “It was a tough year and I was always living in hope that ‘we’ll perform, we’ll perform, we’ll perform’. It just never got going for us.

“To be honest, it was the worst winter of my hurling career. It’s a funny story and a bad story. A buddy of mine was opening a bike store in Ballincollig and he asked me to come out and help him open it. So myself and Alan Cadogan went out to open it. He (Nash’s friend) was expecting 40 or 50 people to turn up – four people turned up to it, nobody wanted to see us.

“One fella turned up just to give us a rollicking. He absolutely abused us.

He was like, ‘What are ye doing with Cork hurling? You’re a disgrace.’ And all this stuff.

!I was standing up going, ‘Aw, sweet Jesus.’ All ye want to do is go to next season, like.

“We had Donncha O’Callaghan who came in and spoke to us back in the Noughties – I don’t know what year it was. Munster had just lost and he said to us, ‘You’re lucky you’re starting your season. I’d love to start my season again.’ They had just lost to someone and that’s how I felt in the winter of 2016. From the outside, I can only presume – like, I said I don’t ask my friends inside there – that it just feels that way at the moment.”

Criticism, Nash maintains, is felt more by the players’ nearest and dearest than the men themselves. “When you’re inside, you get thick-skinned fairly quickly. Any media stuff I’m doing, I don’t like to individualise players or anything like that because it's not them who are getting hurt, it’s their families.”

Three things Nash is looking for on Sunday includes Patrick Horgan being moved further out the field, Tim O’Mahony pushing into midfield and Cork to keep moving. “I think there’s a tiny bit too much lateral play whereas it was go-forward play last year. I thought last year you’d get the ball, give a 20-30 yard pass and go again and try and create an overlap. This year, it’s ‘I’ll handpass it sideways and we’ll give it backwards’ and you’re allowing oppositions like Waterford and Limerick to double up and tackle you.

“I’d play Hoggie at 11 and bring Tim O’Mahony into midfield. I’m under the assumption that Ger Millerick is out so I’d put (Robert) Downey out on the wing and either have Daire O’Leary or Damien Cahalane on Michael Kiely and I’d put Tim O’Mahony into midfield with Darragh Fitz(gibbon). They have to do something different, like, create a bit of excitement in that dressing room again. With Glen Rovers, he (Hogie) pulls the strings from centre-forward. At the end of the day, when you have hands like his, you need to get him on the ball. I think centre-forward would free him up a bit and he’d enjoy it more himself because he’s not getting much ball inside with this game-plan.”

Nash believes his pal Horgan deserves plenty of praise this weekend as he looks set to break the all-time championship record of Joe Canning’s. Horgan (22-501) is one point shy of the Galway great’s total of 27-487.

“I watched (the celebrations) for your man from Sydney Swans (Lance “Buddy” Franklin) get his 1000th goal.

“I’m not expecting Walsh Park to flood in on top of Hoggie or anything like that but I hope – please God, he’s injury-free and on the field – that a lot will be made of it because it’s an unbelievable achievement.

“To have the longevity of his career, to have the pressures, to have seasons where we went out early. He’s one of my best friends and I can remember the first time I played against him. Duhallow U21s were playing the Glen in Éire Óg and it was my age so he was only 16. Twenty minutes into the game, a Glen forward got injured and it was the worst thing that could have happened to us because this 16-year-old wonderkid jogged on to the field, a fella I had only heard stories about.

“First ball in, he spun it over the corner-back’s head – I’ve never seen anything like it again – and I was almost willing the shot in, he buried it past me in the bottom corner! Since then, I’ve followed his career and I was saying, ‘This guy is going to be a superstar.’ I’m delighted for him and his family that this is going to happen.”