Munster U20 Hurling final: Three key battles

Three key battles

Stopping Colin Coughlan

No doubt but Tipperary were hoping that Colin Coughlan would have played senior championship by this point in the season, making him ineligible for U20 involvement. That he hasn't has been to the advantage of the Limerick U20s, for whom Coughlan has been outstanding in their Munster final run.

As well as the physicality he brings to Limerick’s defensive set-up, Coughlan has been on the mark from play in each of their three outings, including a four-point haul against Cork. His towering presence at left half-back will also impact on Tipperary’s puckout strategy and you can be sure Tipp manager and former goalkeeper Brendan Cummins will be instructing Paidí Williams to keep his restarts away from the Ballybrown man.

Stopping John Campion

If Tipperary need to keep a constant eye on Coughlan, then Limerick need to do likewise on Campion.

The Tipperary captain delivered a tour-de-force display during his team’s semi-final dethroning of Cork. As well as top-scoring from play with 1-2, Campion showed himself to be a highly effective link player. Put simply, Tipperary buzzed with intent every time he carried the ball forward.

A duel of the captains is likely here as Limerick leader Jimmy Quilty also plies his trade at midfield.

Tipp’s inside line v Limerick’s last line of defence

Tipperary’s full-forward line of Kyle Shelly, Jack Leamy, and Paddy Creedon gave notice of their collective capability when contributing 0-14 between them against Cork. Two of the three tend to remain inside, with the third drifting out the field. This creation of space caused the Cork defence untold problems and is something the Limerick rearguard will need to be mindful of if they are to fare better than the vanquished Rebels.

Chris Thomas, Fergal O’Connor, and Evan O’Leary have been the three at the back for Limerick to date and while they shut down Cork’s inside threat in their group game meeting, they will have been disappointed with the concession of three goals against Waterford.