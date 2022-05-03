Munster MHC preview: Rebels host Clare while Tipp meet Déise

The Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship semi-finals are down for decision tonight at 7pm.

Clare, who take on defending champions Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn, reached the semi-final on the back of a comprehensive win over Kerry. Their chief scorer Oisín Whelan’s tally of 1-12 helped them on their way.

The team for the last four shows two changes from that game, Píaras Ó Sé and Rian McNamara selected ahead of Fiachra Ó Braoin and Matthew O’Halloran.

Cork topped Group 2 after comfortably seeing off Kerry and Limerick to progress straight to the penultimate round.

Table toppers in Group 1, Tipperary host Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium. These sides already clashed in Group 1 with the Premier County securing a thrilling two-point come-from-behind victory in a contest that went right to the wire.

An early goal scored by Damien Corbett kept Tipperary in contention. Corbett and Ciarán Foley shared 1-14 between them.

In spite of finishing on the losing side, Jack Twomey registered 12 points - nine of these from placed balls.

Tipperary have made one alteration to their team, Conor Martin replacing Cathal English.

Waterford got the better of Limerick in the quarter-final. The winners laid the foundation for their eight-point triumph during a productive opening half that saw them go to the dressing-room 10 points clear. Twomey again was on form striking 1-6, Peter Cummins their other goal-scorer finished with 1-1.

Notable were two sideline cuts converted by Twomey and Billy O’Connell.

CORK (MH V CLARE): D O’Connell (Dromina); D Cashman (Bride Rovers), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); T O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erins Own) B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), T Wilk (Cobh), J Casey (Youghal); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Murray (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherines).

CLARE (MH V CORK): M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), F Treacy (Éire Óg, Inis), J Cahill (Clooney/Quin, Capt); S McMahon (Smith O’Brien’s), J Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), R McNamara (Cratloe); P Ó Sé (Ruan), D Stritch (Clonlara); M Collins (Clonlara), J O’Neill (Clooney/Quin), J Organ (Corofin); S Scanlon (Clooney/Quin), O Whelan (Clarecastle), C Neylon (Kilmaley).

TIPPERARY (MH V WATERFORD): E Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace), A O’Halloran (Carrick Swans), J Quinlan (Fethard); S O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg, Capt), T Sheehan (St Mary’s), J O’Callaghan (Portroe); C Foley (Borrisokane), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); C Martin (Cappawhite), J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), P Phelan (Upperchurch-Drombane); D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), T Delaney (Cahir), P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

WATERFORD (MH V TIPPERARY): B Callaghan (Abbeyside); C Keane (De La Salle), B Drohan (St. Mollerans), T Brennan (Ballygunner, Capt); B O'Connell (Abbeyside), A O'Neill (Ballygunner) D Walsh (Abbeyside); D Lalor (De La Salle), P Cummins (Brickey Rangers); M Morrissey (Fourmilewater), S Mackey (Fenor), G Power (Clonea); B O'Sullivan (Lismore), J Twomey (De La Salle), J Henley (Tallow).