Munster GAA confirm Páirc Uí Rinn for Cork-Kerry SFC clash on May 7

MUNSTER GAA chiefs have ratified Cork's Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the provincial SFC semi-final on May 7.

The decision follows a protracted stand-off which escalated to the point where Cork threatened to forfeit the game unless it was played at Páirc Uí Rinn. COrk nominated the venue with Pairc Ui Chaoimh unavailable due to this week's Ed Sheeran concerts and the damage it will cause to the stadium surface.