Monaghan in cruise control as they dispatch Down with ease

ULSTER SFC: Monaghan 0-23 Down 2-7

Monaghan’s passage to an Ulster SFC semi-final was even more straightforward than the scoreline suggested.

They never reached top gear, and will be concerned at the concession of goals either side of half-time, but otherwise, a solid day’s work at Clones sends them into a last four clash with either All-Ireland champions Tyrone or Derry in fine fettle, if somewhat untested.

With 11 players on the scoresheet and 14 points from a potent front line of Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan and Conor McManus, they had the sort of firepower that was sadly lacking in the Mourne attack.

Goals from Caolan Mooney and Pat Havern painted a gloss on the final outcome for a Down side just relegated to NFL Division Three and now consigned to the Tailteann Cup.

Monaghan eased into a four-point lead early on, Rory Beggan setting the tone with a long range free, before Pat Havern finally got Down on the scoreboard with a 15th minute opener.

But they were soon back-tracking again, Conor Boyle and Darren Hughes pressing forward, with Kieran Hughes and Gary Mohan presenting a physicality up front that the Down defence struggled to cope with.

Jack McCarron, Andrew Woods, Ryan Wylie and Mohan were all on target as the Farney men went eighth ahead, but that lead was cut to five after Mooney fired in a stoppage time goal, 0-12 to 1-4 at the break.

Havern grabbed a second Down goal within 15 seconds of the restart, but Monaghan were irritated at worst at a momentary lack of concentration and proceeded to kick their way to a comfortable victory.

McManus, largely on the periphery of the contest, shot a delightful sore, and there were points from Kieran Duffy, McCarron, Shane Carey and Conor Boyle to warm Monaghan hearts on a miserably wet Clones afternoon.

Down finished the game with 14 men after substitute Tiarnan Rushe picked up a second booking late on.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (2f, 1m), C McManus 0-4 (3f), G Mohan 0-3 (2f), R Beggan 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45), K Hughes, A Woods, C McCarthy, R Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy, S Carey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: P Havery 1-1, C Mooney 1-0, A Gilmore (f), C Francis, C Poland, B O’Hagan (’45), T Rushe (f), D Guinness 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus.

Subs: S Carey for Bannigan (41), D Wylie for Duffy (54), K O’Connell for D Hughes (58), C Reynolds for Kearns (60), S Jones for Woods (64), D Garland for O’Connell (75)

Down:

N Kane; P Fegan, R McEvoy, D O’Hagan; R Magill, N McParland, B McArdle; C Mooney, O Murdock; R McCormack, C Poland, B O’Hagan; C Francis, A Gilmore, P Havern.

Subs: R O’Hare for Gilmore (30), D Guinness for Francis (39), A Doherty for McEvoy (50), T Rushe for Havern (53), G Collins for McArdle (55) Referee: F Kelly (Longford).