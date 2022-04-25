Meath dominate Ladies NFL Division One Team of the Year

Champions Kerry and defeated finalists Armagh each claimed six spots on the Division Two team.
Meath’s Vikki Wall with Róisín Rodgers and Tanya Kennedy of Donegal in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 14:45
Colm O’Connor

Champions Meath have seven representatives on the Lidl Ladies NFL Division One Team of the Year.

The Royals, who secured their first top flight League title with a 2-8 to 1-9 win over Donegal earlier this month, are represented by Monica McGuirk, Mary Kate Lynch, captain Shauna Ennis, Emma Troy, Orlagh Lally, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan. Defeated finalists Donegal have four on the selection: Evelyn McGinley, Karen Guthrie, Nicole McLaughlin and Niamh McLaughlin. Dublin trio Hannah Tyrrell, Leah Caffrey and Orlagh Nolan and Mayo's Lisa Cafferky make up the 15. Champions Kerry and defeated finalists Armagh each claimed six spots on the Division Two team. Kayleigh Cronin, Cáit Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, captain Anna Galvin and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh represent Kerry while Armagh have goalkeeper Anna Carr, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Catherine Marley and the Mackin sisters, Bláithín and Aimee, included. Monaghan duo Rosemary Courtney and Muireann Atkinson along with Laois attacker Mo Nerney are also honoured, Those players, along with the selections in Division 3 and 4, will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday, 6 May.

Teams of the League 

Division One: Monica McGuirk (Meath); Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Leah Caffrey (Dublin); Shauna Ennis (Meath), Emma Troy (Meath), Orlagh Nolan (Dublin); Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Orlagh Lally (Meath); Vikki Wall (Meath), Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Emma Duggan (Meath); Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Karen 

Division Two: Anna Carr (Armagh); Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Cáit Lynch (Kerry); Aishling O'Connell (Kerry), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Rosemary Courtney (Monaghan); Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Bláithín Mackin (Armagh); Catherine Marley (Armagh), Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan), Anna Galvin (Kerry); Mo Nerney (Laois), Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).

Division Three: Helena Cummins (Roscommon); Sinéad Kenny (Roscommon), Aisling Halligan (Wexford), Laoise Lenehan (Kildare); Orlagh Kehoe (Wexford), Róisín Murphy (Wexford), Niamh Feeney (Roscommon); Grace Clifford (Kildare), Laura Fleming (Roscommon); Jennifer Higgins (Roscommon), Caitriona Murray (Wexford), Jessica Foy (Down); Aisling Hanly (Roscommon), Natasha Ferris (Down), Neasa Dooley (Kildare).

Division Four: Sophie Hennessy (Limerick); Nicole Buckley (Offaly), Molly McGloin (Fermanagh), Becky Bryant (Offaly); Annie Kehoe (Offaly), Clare Owens (Leitrim), Róisín Ennis (Offaly); Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly), Róisín Ambrose (Limerick); Cathy Mee (Limerick), Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh); Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh), Ellee McEvoy (Offaly), Iris Kennelly (Limerick).

