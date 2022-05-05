McGuinness: Kerry still have issues to address

Jim McGuinness believes Kerry’s “very traditional” restarts makes them vulnerable despite them being favourites to lift the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since 2014.

McGuinness also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the identity of the first choice Kerry goalkeeper is an area opponents will be able to target. Speaking on Sky Sports who are televising the Cork-Kerry game in Páirc Uí Rinn Saturday evening, the 2012 All-Ireland SFC winning manager believes not fixing on Shane Murphy or Ryan could be an issue for Jack O’Connor.

Each goalkeeper started four games in the league, Murphy in the opening two rounds and Ryan starting the Division 1 final win over Mayo having manned the nets for the last three championship games last year after recovering from injury.

“There's question marks at the back potentially, because they haven't really been fully tested," said McGuinness. "I do know the structure is better than last year. But in terms of the overall package, I'm not sure if it's 100% there yet. Then the goalkeeping situation is not 100% clear down there. And the goalkeeping strategy is very traditional.

“Last year when the pressure went on, it (was under pressure). Teams are very switched on to things like that. If they can get a high press going on them, and force it long, then there's a good possibility that they know where it's going. Then you're starting to get your midfielders, half-backs to attack that really aggressively, breaking ball.”

Meanwhile, interest in the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final appears to be smaller than expected. After initially being made available to season ticket holders and via clubs, a limited number of tickets were released to the general public early on Thursday. However, as of 9pm Thursday night it was possible to purchase several of them. Páirc Uí Rinn’s capacity for the game is over 11,500.

Elsewhere, Donegal’s other All-Ireland SFC-winning boss Brian McEniff has questioned the worth of the team’s recent Ulster quarter-final victory over Armagh in Ballybofey.

In his Donegal Live column, McEniff questions just how strong Kieran McGeeney’s team were and is wary of the challenge presented by Cavan in Sunday’s semi-final against Cavan in Clones. “It's a game we just can't take for granted. We were made to pay the last time. I know that Cavan were operating in Division 4 this year, but they blew Antrim away in the quarter-final, winning very, very easily. They have a lot of experienced players and they will have no fear of Donegal. That is the make-up of Cavan people.

“In saying that, we have team enough to take us through, provided we step up to the plate. We produced a very good second half against Armagh, but in hindsight, how really good were Armagh? They were back training ahead of everyone else and had a great start to the league. But when it was put up to them in MacCumhaill Park, they were not fit to respond.”