Mayo win must be a start not a finish warns Galway star Conroy

Galway’s first championship win over Mayo in four years will count for nothing if not backed up in the weeks ahead, Galway’s in-form midfielder Paul Conroy has insisted.

Galway’s success in ending Mayo manager James Horan’s 100% championship record against the Tribesmen has earned the county a home Connacht semi-final against Leitrim in a fortnight. And should Galway come out on top in the May 8 clash at Salthill, they will again enjoy home comforts for the provincial final if Roscommon, as expected, emerge from the far side of the draw.

It’s a route to Connacht glory - what would be Galway’s first provincial title since 2018 - that the county must capitalise on, according to Conroy.

“It has been tough the last two years, but it is good to get back on the horse,” Conroy said of avoiding a third straight Connacht championship defeat at the hands of their great rivals.

“The management has put some amount of work into us, so it was good to do it for them. It is the first round of the championship, we need to learn from it, improve, and if we don’t keep going, today's win is no good for us.” Conroy commended the “grit” shown by his teammates when outscoring Mayo 0-8 to 0-1 between the 40th and 64th minute to surge six clear, a period of dominance he himself was central to when kicking two points from play and forcing Mayo midfielder Matthew Ruane into a turnover.

“In the first half, we did not perform to the level we would have liked to. In the second half, we showed good grit and the subs that came on made the difference. Shane [Walsh] kicked some really good 45’s and frees into the wind, they were big scores.

“Mayo came back like we knew they would, and we were hanging on at the end. We are delighted to get over it.”

Conroy’s three points meant the 32-year-old midfielder finished as Galway’s top-scorer from play for the second game running, following on from his six-point haul in the Division 2 League final defeat to Roscommon.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce, who played alongside Conroy towards the end of his own inter-county career, marveled at the heights the midfielder has risen to since returning from the double leg-break he suffered in the summer of 2018.

“I think today is my third or fourth time being asked about him after a match [this year],” said Joyce.

“I remember calling to see him in the Mater that time he had the double leg-break, and he has made such a huge recovery. He is such a man and he kicked scores there when we needed them and that is what you need from your big players. He has been one of the best players I have had in my three years, the way he keeps going.”