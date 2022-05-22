Mallon goal clinches dramatic Ulster title for Armagh

Mallon goal clinches dramatic Ulster title for Armagh

Armagh players from left, Shauna Grey, Kelly Mallon, and Aoife McCoy

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:24
Alan Foley, St Tiernach’s Park

TG4 Ulster SFC final

Armagh 3-17 

Donegal 2-19 

Kelly Mallon’s goal, 90 seconds from the end of extra-time, gave Armagh the most dramatic of wins in the final of the TG4 Ulster Ladies SFC against Donegal at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

Maxi Curran’s Donegal side had seen a four-point lead disappear right at the end of normal time as Armagh somehow forced extra-time. Then with Donegal looking in control once more and Geraldine McLaughlin kicking 1-11, they were holding Armagh at arm’s length before Aimee Mackin found an unmarked Mallon with a peach of a pass and the Armagh skipper cut inside to slam home the winner. It’s an Ulster three-in-a-row for Armagh.

Mackin’s goal right at the end of normal time brought Armagh back from four down to just the one, when she picked up possession following some loose Donegal possession. Mallon’s fifth free then forced extra-time at 2-14 each.

McLaughlin, an All-Star at last in 2021, managed to hook a shot over Anna Carr on 58 seconds when completely surrounded by Armagh players.

Although far from an ideal start, it didn't seem to ruffle Armagh, who soon found their groove to post 1-2 without reply by the 11th minute, with the goal coming when Aoife McCoy rammed past Roisin McCafferty when set up by Aimee Mackin’s pinching of possession from Niamh Carr. However, Niamh McLaughlin’s goal for Donegal made it 2-5 to 1-8 at half-time.

Karen Guthrie, the former Donegal skipper, was introduced at the break having missed the semi-final win over Cavan. She immediately began chipping in on the scoreboard, with Donegal looking the most likely to collect the silverware with a four-point lead three minutes from time. Armagh, through Mackin and then Mallon’s free, pulled it from the fire to produce extra-time, where there, they did the same thing again.

Scorers for Armagh: K Mallon (1-8, 8f); A Mackin (1-5, 2f); A McCoy (1-2); C Marley (0-1); C O’Hanlon (0-1).

Scorers for Donegal: G McLaughlin (1-11, 4f); Niamh McLaughlin (1-1); K Guthrie (0-4, 2f); N Hegarty (0-2), Y Bonner (0-1).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O'Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon.

Subs: T Grimes for Marley (52), N Reel for Laverty (55), F McKenna for Coleman (58).

DONEGAL: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, R Rodgers, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Nicole McLaughlin; N Hegarty, N McLaughlin, S White; Y Bonner, B McLaughlin, G McLaughlin.

Subs: K Guthrie for White (ht), T Hegarty and N Boyle for Herron and Rodgers (full-time), E McCroary for N Hegarty (75), Herron for B McLaughlin (77)

Referee: Gavin Finnegan (Down).

More in this section

Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
Billy Lee 14/5/2022 Billy Lee says Limerick won't overly focus on David Clifford
<p>24 May 2022; Máire Ní Bhraonáin of TG4 and Orlagh Lally of Meath with the Brendan Martin cup and players from the Intermediate, Junior and Senior Championships, from left, Karen McGrath of Waterford, Olivia Divilly of Galway, Róisín Ambrose of Limerick, Jennifer Dunne of Dublin, Niamh O'Neill of Tyrone, Clare Owens of Leitrim, Susanne White of Donegal and Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow at the Knowth megalithic passage-tomb site in County Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices