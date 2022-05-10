London treating Tailteann Cup 'with the respect it deserves'

While there is much to be ironed out with the format of the Tailteann Cup and time will reveal just what levels of coverage and that vague sense of ‘respect’ it receives, one team are making no secret of their ambitions.

The London panel left their homes in the early hours of Saturday to catch an early flight to Knock airport.

They then made their way up to Enniskillen, stopping en route for a meal, before they played Fermanagh in a challenge match on Saturday night.

For manager, Michael Maher, the Tailteann Cup is their everything. But then again, so is every game they play.

“Look, it is a massive opportunity for counties in Divisions Three and Four in my opinion,” he states.

“We are treating it with the respect it deserves. For us in London, we treat every game like it is a Championship game. No game takes more preference over another; the league is our Championship, and the Championship is our Championship.

“For every game, we take it on the same merits and give the same application.

“That was a huge financial outlay for us at the weekend to go and play Fermanagh but it was absolutely brilliant. I know Kieran Donnelly (Fermanagh manager) had absolutely the same sentiments as I had. It’s a competition and we are in Division Three and Four for a reason. Go and show your worth.”

Others have not displayed the same relish for the first year of the GAA’s tiered football Championship, with Down forward Darren O’Hagan openly admitting he has ‘no interest’ in playing Tailteann Cup football.

Not London, though.

After the game, there was no social event, no dander ‘up the town’ to see what happens on a Saturday night. Well, they are London, after all and have plenty of nightlife on their doorstep.

They stayed in the Belmore Court Motel, and by Sunday at 9am, they were back on another bus to make a flight. It was no jolly, Maher insists.

“It was to get a challenge game. It was a brilliant game, a draw game. Both teams got more out of that than they would have in five training sessions so it was wonderful.”

The Covid years were decidedly unkind on London, who were left without a league or Championship up until the resumption of the National League this year.

With Maher in charge, they had their greatest league campaign in memory, beating Carlow, Waterford and Leitrim in the opening three games. Although there was a blip with an 18-point loss to Sligo after, they were beaten by just two points by Wexford, a single point to Cavan and five points to Tipperary.

The effort started straight after Christmas and they flew over for challenge matches against the Down and Armagh U20 teams before the league began.

Under the hood, there is serious work going on. They now have a London ‘Junior’ team that plays in the All-Britain Championships, that is made up of players who are born and bred Londoners. When their campaign comes to an end, Maher estimates he will take around half a dozen players into his senior squad.

“Look, it is a big commitment. For counties in Ireland they give up a few hours to play a challenge match, for us they give up a whole weekend. But look, that’s what you buy in for when you sign up to play for or manage London,” says Maher.

Looking back to their Connacht Championship, they still harbour regrets at not beating Leitrim, who benefitted from a late Ryan O’Rourke goal to eventually finish four points to the good.

“For us, we should have beaten Leitrim. We didn’t get over the line,” Maher states.

“Then you have six weeks when you are preparing to potentially draw, say, a big gun who could have lost in the first round. You know your fate before you are stepping onto the plane, whereas this competition, we know we have a mighty chance with a bit of luck on your side.

"Any team in Division Three and Four will say, ‘with a little bit of luck on our side, we could win this,’ and isn’t it wonderful to say you can win a competition?”