Lohan wanted to maintain Clare momentum 

From being relative outsiders for championship advancement, suddenly Clare can do no wrong as they continue to defy pundits and odds to complete an unbeaten group stage and finish top of the provincial group table in Cusack Park on Sunday.

That Banner championship effervescence was epitomised by their decision to rest six regulars including talisman Tony Kelly and defensive anchor John Conlon and still be able to brush aside the challenge of Waterford, an unstoppable momentum that manager Brian Lohan was determined to maintain in their final home outing of 2022.

“We were conscious that there was going to be a good Clare crowd here and there’s a good bit of momentum with the team. We made a couple of changes but all those guys we picked have done the same amount of work as everyone else so they were anxious to put on a performance and they did.

“We’ve a great bunch there that are working really hard and in inter-county hurling, there’s really no other way to be than to work hard.

“We have a panel of 41 now as Patrick O’Connor is back training with us [following a cruciate ligament injury] and they’re all trying to do their best for the county.”

Leading from start to finish and soaring as much as 20 points clear entering the final quarter, this was the ideal way to prepare for Clare’s first Munster Senior Final meeting with holders Limerick in 17 years.

“The players have put in an awful lot of commitment and have put in a tremendous effort over the past couple of months and it’s great for those guys that it has been rewarded, not with trophies, but winning games and now we’re in a Munster Final," Lohan said.

“Obviously we all know the challenge that we’re up against next.

“Look, everyone knows what they do. The big problem with Limerick is that they’re such a powerful team and they’ve got such quality all over the field. Everyone has known that for the last few years and the trophies that they’ve won and the winning streak that they’ve been on is testament to that. So look we’re under no illusions as to what’s facing us.”