Lohan hails the influence of 'phenomenal' Tony Kelly

Clare manager Brian Lohan hailed the impact of star man Tony Kelly as he gets ready to start preparing for a re-match with Limerick in the Munster hurling final on June 5.

Kelly accounted for 16 of Clare’s tally of 24 points and Lohan said the Ballyhea man is providing great leadership for the group.

“We see it every single training session. He's just a top guy in every area that you look, regardless of what you look at he's just a top guy and he's been like that for long number of years.

“We had him in UL like and every match that he played he was man of a match or almost every game you know he's just a phenomenal guy.”

Despite Limerick being reduced to 14 men they clawed it back with a Diarmuid Byrne’s free deep into injury time. Lohan feels like a draw was a fair result.

“I was just looking at the stats inside like in the various metrics that we look at like and they're all very even. Frees conceded I think we conceded 11 each, and possession turnovers I think it was something like 27 versus 25.

“So all of the metrics seem very even from the game but I was stuck in the middle so sometimes you don't get the same perspective that you could get from looking at it from the stand.

“The spirit was good, there's a great bunch there that work very hard and just happy that the bunch are getting some element of reward. I suppose if you consider being in a Munster final a reward for the work we've done so far. It’s good that we’re getting that reward.”

The feel-good factor is certainly back with Clare hurling and Lohan is delighted his charges delivered on expectations.

“You're conscious of that when you know the place hasn't been packed for a while. There hasn't been as big a demand for tickets in a while and you know when you have that level of expectation you want to perform for the county.

“It was important for us to back up that expectation and for the players to put in a performance for themselves but also for the followers that came today.”