Limerick cannot yet appeal Gearóid Hegarty sending off

Limerick will not be able to contest Gearóid Hegarty’s sending off against Clare as it does not result in a suspension.
Only in the event of a proposed ban can a player or official seek a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee.
Speaking after Sunday’s draw in Ennis, manager John Kiely said their intention was to have the double booking red card quashed.
He said: “It’s quite clear that there was no contact. “It’s very disappointing. It’s a card we’ll expect to be rescinded."
However, part of Rule 7.3 in the GAA Official Guide reads: “A member may seek a Hearing on any or all Category 1 or 11 infractions involved only at the point when a Match Suspension, or its time equivalent, is proposed.”
Should Hegarty be dismissed again this summer and the sending off form part of a recommended cumulative ban, Limerick and Hegarty would be able to counter the penalty and likely be successful according to disciplinary sources.