Liam Cahill at a loss to explain Waterford collapse

The form guide certainly didn’t mislead in Cusack Park on Sunday as Waterford, despite craving a victory just to stay alive in the championship, underwhelmed once more. Their hosts Clare continue to be on the crest of a very potent wave of momentum ahead of their Munster Final showdown with Limerick.

That failure to live up to expectations that have been heightened since Waterford’s National League success seven week earlier is something that frustrated manager Liam Cahill has found difficult to comprehend.

“It was just really disappointing again today, and just the whole lack of energy around the field. Now, Clare’s movement was exceptional, they seemed to have a lot of players giving options on the ball and we just couldn’t seem to cope.

“I can’t really explain why we arrived today in the way we arrived. It’s very obvious that we are really disappointed, what can I say. Nobody went out for that to happen, I know the players are hurting massively inside. They really know that’s not a true reflection on them, and even last Sunday, of their true selves.

"I have no problem in saying that it’s my responsibility to have them right too, it’s my job to get them right when they hit the white lines to perform and I have to look at that as well. Maybe we didn’t get it right from a preparation perspective; I don’t know but whatever happened over the last three weeks hasn’t been good and I’m just so disappointed for the players who put in all the work.

“I’d love to have answers, but I just haven't at the moment.”

When the dust settles, the reality of Waterford premature championship exit will be a bitterly difficult pill to swallow for Cahill and Co. even allowing for that league success in early April.

“Championship is the judge really. Our prep was through the league and when we ended up in the latter stages of the league we wanted to go on and win it and we did so.

“I thought that would really give us the little bit of a gee-up to kick on into a really good championship campaign, but for the last three weeks in particular I just don’t know where we fell off the wagon.

“There’s a lot spoken and written about Waterford in general that they don’t do pressure when expectation is put on their shoulders and all that, but I don’t think that. These players are not responsible for the history that’s there of not winning an All-Ireland.

"They can only hurl in the now and that’s what we are trying to do. There’s massive players there and when this team are in full flow, they are a joy to watch and I think the whole country knows that. The form just wasn’t there as of last Sunday and today, and what do we do?

“You have to put it behind you and get back to the field and put it right on the field, and that’s the only place we can put it right.

"It’s going to be a long summer and we have plenty of time to reflect on it.“