Laois and Offaly to contest Leinster MHC final

Laois secured a 1-15 to 0-15 victory over Kilkenny in Portlaoise while Offaly defeated Dublin 3-18 to 1-15 in Tullamore.
Laois and Offaly to contest Leinster MHC final
Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 15:05
Colm O’Connor

Laois and Offaly shredded the formbook on an afternoon of shocks in the semi-finals of the Leinster minor hurling championship. 

Laois secured a 1-15 to 0-15 victory over Kilkenny in Portlaoise while Offaly defeated Dublin 3-18 to 1-15 in Tullamore.

A Jer Quinlan goal gave Laois an early foothold as they held a 1-6 to 0-6 lead at the interval with the impressive Ben Deegan also keeping the scoreboard operator busy.

Kilkenny closed the gap to a point  (1-13 to 0-15) but Deegan nailed two more scores to push it out to three.

Laois goalkeeper Brochan O’Reilly saved a 20-yard free in injury-time to secure a sensational win for the Midlanders.

Victory sets up a novel decider with the Faithful county next Saturday.

Offaly were on the backfoot in after eight minutes with the concession of a Ruan O’Connor goal but goals from Adam Screeney and Dan Ravenhill (penalty) fired the into a 2-11 to 1-9 lead at the break

Screeney had another goal quickly after the restart and Offaly controlled matters to seal a nine point - and a place in the decider.

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 Dublin manager Bohan presses the case for open draw 
Ryan Houlihan with Ross McGarry and Brian Howard 27/2/2022 Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
<p>Seán Kelly of Galway in action against Pearce Dolan and Cillian McGloin of Leitrim in the lead up to his side's third goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Seán Kelly: we parked Mayo win immediately

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices