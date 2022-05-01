Kingston rings the changes as he seeks Rebel response against Clare

Robert Downey, Seamus Harnedy and Jack O'Connor in with Conor Lehane among those dropping out as manager shakes up back line too
Back in the swing: Séamus Harnedy returns to the Cork team for Sunday's Munster Championship meeting with Clare in Semple Stadium. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 04:35
Examiner Staff

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has rung the changes as he tries to kickstart the Rebels' Championship campaign against Clare on Sunday afternoon. 

Kingston has made three personnel changes to the 15 that will line up to face the Banner in the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium with a number of other positional changes from the team that were largely dismantled by All Ireland champions Limerick in their Pairc Ui Chaoimh opener two weeks ago.

Robert Downey, Seamus Harnedy and Jack O'Connor are the three players brought into the starting line-up as released by Cork GAA on Saturday night with Conor Lehane and both Damien and Conor Cahalane dropping down to the bench.

Glen Rovers man Downey comes in at full back with Harnedy named at wing forward and O'Connor handed the No.15 shirt. Across the back and half-back lines Kingston has made significant changes too. Ciarán Joyce has been moved to 6 with Mark Coleman alongside him at wing back.

Clare come into Sunday's clash on the back of an impressive outing last weekend when they went to Thurles and beat Tipperary by eight points.   

CORK (SH vs Clare): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers),  Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Mark Coleman (Blarney, Captain); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s);  Seamus Harnedy (St Itas),  Shane Kingston (Douglas),  Robert O’Flynn (Erins Own);  Shane Barrett (Blarney),  Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers),  Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields). Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig),  Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton),  Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s),  Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh),  Tommy O’Connell (Midleton),  Luke Meade (Newcestown),  Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers),  Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s),  Conor Lehane (Midleton),  Mark Keane (Ballygiblin),  Alan Connolly (Blackrock).

