Kingston rings the changes as he seeks Rebel response against Clare

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has rung the changes as he tries to kickstart the Rebels' Championship campaign against Clare on Sunday afternoon.

Kingston has made three personnel changes to the 15 that will line up to face the Banner in the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium with a number of other positional changes from the team that were largely dismantled by All Ireland champions Limerick in their Pairc Ui Chaoimh opener two weeks ago.