Kilkenny hold off Wexford to win Leinster U20 hurling title

Under 20 Leinster Final

Kilkenny 1-13 Wexford 0-15

This Leinster under 20 hurling final may not have been a classic but it certainly was a tough and absorbing encounter which went all the way to the wire. Kilkenny always led but they could never put their opponents away and right at the end it was Wexford who were doing all the pressing.

The eventual winners set their stall early on knocking over an early free through Billy Drennan. This was followed up by three points on the trot via Denis Walsh, Timmy Clifford and another Drennan free. The Model County got off the mark with a Cian Byrne placed ball. Jack Redmond almost got through for a Wexford goal but the big full-forward was fouled and Byrne converted the resultant free.

Andy Hickey, Drennan and Walsh points pushed the Kilkenny lead out to six but their rivals enjoyed a good spell picking off points through Cian Molloy and Byrne (2fs) to leave the game finely balanced at half-time with Kilkenny leading 0-7 to 0-4.

Wexford opened the second half scoring with a point from Jack Redmond. Kilkenny enjoyed a golden three minutes when Drennan converted a free, Walsh a point and then a batted goal from Jack Doyle. That was to be a crucial score as the game unfolded.

Wexford dug in and forced their great rivals into the concession of frees with Byrne converting three on the trot. Richie Lawlor’s score from play left only the goal in it with 17 minutes left to play. Jack Redmond and Padraig Langton swapped points.

A Wexford free left only two in as the decibel level rose in the stand and supporters got behind their players. If Cian Byrne was the Wexford sharp-shooter then Billy Drennan’s accuracy at the other end was vital for Kilkenny.

Conditions were greasy and hearts were in the mouths as players slipped and fell which brought defences on to the ball with no-one willing to concede. Tomas Kinsella fired over for Wexford and with 33 minutes gone in the second half Byrne opted for a point from a 20 metre free.

It was probably the right call and with time up and the referee ready to blow the full-time whistle, Wexford threw everything at their Nowlan Park rivals. They got one last chance but the Kilkenny defenders put their bodies on the line to force a wide.

It was heartbreak for Wexford and while jubilation was to be Kilkenny’s lot there was a sense of relief too.

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis; Niall Rowe, Sean Purcell, Padraig Lennon; Joe Fitzpatrick, Padraic Moylan, Paddy Langton (0-1); Killian Doyle, Denis Walsh (0-3); Andy Hickey (0-1), Timmy Clifford (0-1), Peter McDonald; Billy Drennan (0-7fs), Gearoid Dunne, Ted Dunne.

Subs: Jack Doyle (1-0) for McDonald (h/t), Ian Byrne for T Dunne (h/t), James Walsh for G Dunne (41), Eoin O’Brien for Hickey (56).

Wexford: Cian Byrne; Eoin Ryan, Conor Foley, AJ Redmond; Joe Barrett, Cian Molloy (0-1), Kyle Scallan; Darragh Carley, Luke Kavanagh; Richie Lawlor (0-1), Corey Byrne Dunbar, Shamey O Hagan; Cian Browne, Jack Redmond (0-2), Cian Byrne (0-10 9fs).

Subs: David Codd for Byrne Dunbar (42), Tomas Kinsella (0-1) for O’Hagan (44), JJ Twamley for Carley (51), Josh Shiel for Browne (58), Liam Cassin for Kavanagh (58).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).