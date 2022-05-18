Kildare and Dublin set for second of three provincial finals

Leinster minor football championship final Dublin v Kildare

MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath)

Kildare teams playing Dublin teams in Leinster football finals is something that's becoming increasingly familiar.

All three of Leinster's flagship football finals - the minor, U-20 and senior deciders - contain Kildare and Dublin teams this season, a first in Kildare's case.

The Lilywhite U-20s beat Dublin in their provincial final late last month, captain Aaron Browne among the scorers and lifting the cup afterwards.

His younger brother, Killian, is clearly made of similar stuff because he struck 1-6 for the Kildare minors last week against Wicklow to help secure this evening's final date with Dublin.

Perhaps it's a good omen that the game will take place in Portlaoise, where the U-20s were successful.

Kildare reach the decider 42 points to the good following group wins over Offaly, Longford and Meath, followed by that 2-18 to 0-10 dismantling of Wicklow.

Dublin are clearly the form team though and Davy Reynolds' minors made a pretty big statement in Round 1 back in March when they put 5-14 on the board against Louth, beginning their campaign with a 25-point win away from home.

They followed that up with big wins over Laois and Westmeath before easing past Offaly in the semi-finals last week.

David Mulqueen scored two goals in that opening round game against Louth and hit the net again in the semi-final. Joe Quigley raised green flags on both occasions too so Kildare will be forewarned.

With reigning All-Ireland champions Meath winning three of the last five Leinster minor titles, and Kildare successful in 2019, Dublin are surprisingly chasing a first win at the grade since 2017.