Kieran Kingston: It felt like there were 10,000 Cork people here

Kieran Kingston complimented his players for putting their “heart and soul” into this season-saving victory but called on them to back it up in Thurles next Sunday.

After losing their last two games there this year, Cork go to FBD Semple Stadium hoping to make it third time lucky. A victory against Tipperary could be enough to see them through to the All-Ireland series.

“We’re obviously relieved, pleased. This was a backs-to-the-wall game. The stats speaks for themselves – if we didn’t win today, we were out. I’m proud of the players, the attitude they brought and the performance that they gave.

“We trained well coming into this game but then we trained well coming into the Clare game as well and we didn’t transfer it for the first 20-25 minutes. We transferred it today from the off and we needed to.

“The most pleasing thing for me is the lads played for each other, they played for the jersey, they played for supporters who were here, they played for us and they showed great unity and purpose in their approach to the game.

“They played with their heart and soul but we have to keep that all in context. It was great, this was a season-defining game in many respects, winning it keeps us alive but that’s all it does, keeps us alive. Next Sunday is a huge game now again because we’ve got to back it up because if we don’t we’re out of the championship.”

Kingston showed a lot of fight himself on the sideline and was booked by referee James Owens on the hour mark. For what, he does not know - “I have no idea. I thought it was unfair, to be honest with you.”

However, he was exchanging a lot of words with the fourth official while the two management teams had to be separated at one stage. Asked about the conversations with the official, Kingston smiled: “Ye probably know the answer to that, I’d say. I’d get suspended if I answer that."

Kingston also paid tribute to the Cork supporters who made themselves known in the closing stages.

“There was a huge Waterford crowd but one of the players said afterwards, we thought there was 10,000 Cork people because coming down the stretch it was like there was 10,000.

“I’m not sure how many Cork people were here but by God did they make their voices felt. It was super. The game was down to three points coming down the stretch. To have the crowd roaring you on was really, really important to us. We really appreciated those loyal supporters who did come down.”