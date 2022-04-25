Ken Hogan: Tipp public must bite the lip and trust the process under Bonnar

Ken Hogan: Tipp public must bite the lip and trust the process under Bonnar

24 April 2022; Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan is beaten for Clare's third goal, a penalty in the 28th minute and scored by John Kelly, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 20:22
Shane Donovan

It may be easier said than done, especially in the Premier County, but Tipperary hurling legend Ken Hogan has urged the public to “bite the lip” and give Colm Bonnar time to put his stamp on his current side.

Sunday's eight-point loss to Brian Lohan’s Clare will have deeply hurt supporters who had taken heart, despite defeat, in a strong Tipp showing against a fancied Waterford side the week before.

There is no doubt about the severity of the short-term position the Tipperary hurlers and management find themselves in after two defeats from two in the provincial championship, and a trip to the Gaelic Grounds in two weeks looking an ominous task.

Speaking on Dalo’s Hurling Show, Hogan said patience will be needed given the loss of influential senior players and the new look to the squad.

“You have to give them some leeway, Colm Bonnar and his management team, he’s come in at the deep-end and he has had to blood new players.

“We can’t throw the toys out of the pram, it was a huge defeat for us [Tipperary], a big victory for Clare, and what is going to transpire now? Obviously, the Tipperary public have to bite their lips and have that bit of patience.

“But of course, that’s easier said than done in a county like Tipp,” added Hogan.

Bonnar and his backroom team have had to deal with multiple losses to the squad, hence the need to blood the young crop of players, who Hogan commended for their display against Liam Cahill’s Déise side in their Championship opener.

But no matter how well the younger crop do, losing the ball-winning ability of the likes of Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, Niall O’Meara and Co. was always going to be somewhat detrimental to the team.

Hogan continued: “The three Mahers; Bonnar, Paudie and Brendan.

“Bubbles’, Seamie Callanan and Niall O’Meara, all scrappers, all huge men in the air, all warriors for Tipperary.

“He (Colm Bonnar) is playing with one hand behind his back from the point of view that he has had to blood these youngsters, and he’s getting the stick for it now.” The former ‘keeper believes that the team is in a process, comparing the current situation to that of the Galway footballers.

“I heard Padraic Joyce saying ‘this took three years to happen’ [Galway beating Mayo], after four attempts. I think in this situation Colm has got to be patient.” Patience is a key part to building a new team and blooding young players, but that’s a luxury that Bonnar may not be afforded in the hurling stroghold of Tipperary.

