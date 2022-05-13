John Kiely makes one change to the Limerick team for Clare clash

John Kiely has made just change team to the Limerick team for their trip to Ennis tomorrow.
Cathal O’Neill is out injured so Seamus Flanagan comes in at centre-forward.
Limerick will be looking to put a tumultuous week behind them as they look to aim a Munster final spot.
N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.
B Hennessy, C Barry, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, R Duff, R English, R Hanley, M Houlihan, O O’Reilly, D Reidy.