John Kiely claims Gearóid Hegarty is unfairly targeted

The narrative that Gearóid Hegarty hurls 'on the edge' needs to stop as it is feeding into referees’ decision-making, Limerick manager John Kiely has claimed.

Kiely said there was “no contact” in the altercation between Hegarty and Clare sub Aaron Fitzgerald that resulted in the Limerick half-forward receiving a second yellow card on 64 minutes of the Munster SHC clash at Cusack Park.

The Limerick manager added that the decision to send Hegarty off was “very disappointing”, but expects the card to be rescinded.

The treatment of Hegarty on and off the field was a subject Kiely was happy to talk about at length, far more so than the breach of team protocols by a panel member last weekend, for which Kiely replied, “we have all moved on from that”.

“We’ve watched it back there on the tape and it’s quite clear that there was no contact. The [Clare] player basically just grabbed his stomach and jumped straight down on the ground, there was no contact,” Kiely said on Hegarty’s second yellow.

“It’s very disappointing, it was much ado about nothing. It’s a card we’ll expect to be rescinded completely. It is important that decisions are rectified if there is a mistake made. I think it is clear in this instance that there was a mistake made.

“There’s a narrative there at the moment that Gearóid is playing on the edge or doing x, y, or z, and it’s feeding into people’s decision-making. It needs to stop, because it’s going to have a big impact and it's disappointing to see a player do that.”

Kiely said Hegarty is a "very honest player" and he has no fear of the former hurler of the year being affected by the spotlight that has remained on him since his straight red card for a reckless swing at Galway’s Joseph Cooney in the League.

“Gearóid is a very experienced player at this stage and he’s well able to cope with that attention and that expectation that might be out there.” Regarding the censuring of a panel member for a breach of team protocols last weekend and subsequent newspaper reports that a member of the Limerick squad was involved in an incident in a pub where a Tipperary player was allegedly assaulted, Kiely said his group “have moved on from that”.

“They say a week is a long time in politics. It is even longer in sport,” he concluded.