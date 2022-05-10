John Hayes unfazed by Seán Cavanagh’s criticism

2010 All-Ireland winning Cork footballer John Hayes wouldn’t be worrying about Seán Cavanagh’s takedown of Cork football and believes the former Tyrone midfielder doesn’t have a real sense of where Cork football is at right now.

Analysing Kerry’s Munster semi-final win over Cork on RTÉ’s Sunday Game highlights show, Cavanagh couldn’t disagree more with the point of view that Cork put in a morale-boosting performance at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“I don't see where Cork are going at the minute,” said the three-time All-Ireland winner, who also questioned if Cork would be better served in the Tailteann Cup.

“Looking at them against Kerry, I wouldn't give them much chance going through the backdoor.”

Former Cork forward Hayes sees no point in getting exercised by Cavanagh’s comments given there is an acknowledgement within the county of where the football team is currently at.

“Seán is probably thinking back along the lines when he was playing against Cork and we were All-Ireland contenders. Football people in Cork realise we are not at that level and haven't been for a few years, and are looking to the future," said Hayes.

“We want to be competitive and we want good performances, which we got for about 50 minutes on Saturday, but we know we are not at the level of the top teams at the moment. Maybe Seán doesn't quite get the sense of that.

“He's right in the sense that we lost by 12, having been a point down with just over 20 minutes to go, and I am sure none of the lads involved are happy with the finish to the game. There is that perspective, but there are positives, especially with how the team set up. That set-up provides us with a template going forward.”

Hayes, who served as Cork selector under Ronan McCarthy last year, said Cork’s approach was "spot on" for the first 50 minutes, but added that the last quarter “blotted the copybook to some extent”.

He sees the Cork kickout as a problem area and one that requires fixing ahead of the qualifiers.

Kerry’s aggressive press meant short kickouts were effectively a non-runner, as evidenced by the stat showing Cork’s back six, plus the sweeping Seán Powter, collected just six restarts between them in total, while the midfield pairing of Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan won just one.

“We are struggling to win our own kickouts. 100% there needs to be more variety, but a similar issue is that when we did go long, we didn't really have the targets.

“That’s why I thought Brian Hayes and Brian Hartnett would have been worth a look at earlier in the second-half when it was clear we couldn't get our kickouts out. It’s the key area for Cork to improve on.”