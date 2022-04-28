John Doyle sees echoes of Micko in Mickey Harte's arrival in Louth

Kildare selector John Doyle has confirmed that last year's captain Eoin Doyle will miss Sunday's Leinster SFC opener with Louth.

Defender Doyle missed all of the Lilywhites' league campaign having guided Naas on a player-manager basis throughout winter to a Leinster club final in early January.

The nature of the injury hasn't been specified though his namesake, former All-Star and current selector John Doyle, said the ultra experienced half-back still isn't available.

"Eoin Doyle was involved with his club and probably carried on through the county Championship and on into the Leinster championship with Naas, and the pressure he was under trying to play with a bit of an injury and manage the team, it just shows the calibre of that man," said Doyle at the launch of the 2022 Leinster GAA Beko Club Champion Competition. "He's getting there, he's just not there yet. He's getting very close."

Kildare suffered relegation from Division 1 despite amassing five points from morale boosting wins over Monaghan and Dublin and a draw with Kerry. Manager Glenn Ryan used 29 players in total though nine of those started every game, the most settled lineup of any Division 1 side.

Doyle baulked at the notion that they've arrived at a point where the team virtually picks itself now.

"I certainly don't think the teams picks itself, the amount of time we spent debating about teams during the league was incredible. Calls were so tight, you are looking at the opposition and 'Would someone do better this weekend?' and 'Well, maybe we will try someone else next weekend'.

"So there was an awful lot of debate, not only the starting 15 but also trying to get the right panel in terms of if we're in a certain situation, what player would you bring in and all that sort of stuff. That will remain right up to when the team is picked this week on Thursday night."

Kildare are favourites to take care of Louth in Tullamore, though things could hardly be better set up for the Wee County. They hammered Carlow by 15 points last weekend, their first win in the Championship under Mickey Harte, having previously secured promotion to Division 2.

Doyle compared Tyrone great Harte's involvement with Louth and immediate impact to the Kildare revolution under Mick O'Dwyer.

"I remember when Micko came to Kildare first, I remember being at the county final that year, 1990, and he was introduced to the crowd at half-time and the place was absolutely jammed to the rafters because Mick O'Dwyer was coming to Kildare," said Doyle. "It was like the messiah.

"Kildare had been in the doldrums for so long and the fact that someone like Mick O'Dwyer saw something in Kildare lifted the whole county. I'm sure in Louth now it's something similar.

"I was talking to one or two of the Louth lads when he came first and there were players who had decided that Louth football wasn't for them who have come back and put their shoulder to the wheel and that's always a good sign."