John Conlon: Clare needed to back up Tipp performance

Clare centre-back John Conlon says he and his teammates felt they “needed to back up” their win over Tipperary in the Munster SHC with victory over Cork on Sunday.

The Banner ran out winners 0-28 to 2-20 in Semple Stadium and Conlon credited the Clare management with getting their preparation for the Cork game right.

“There were a lot of sore bodies last Tuesday night and we didn’t do much on Friday.

“In fairness, management got it all right - we zoned in on everything we did wrong last year in Limerick, we just said that everything we worked on during the week worked. We’re delighted to get over the line.

“We felt we needed to back up the performance last week, and we certainly did that Sunday.”

When Ian Galvin was sent off midway through the second half Clare hit the next three scores in a crucial part of the game.

“We said as a group we needed to build the ball after the sending-off, and we built the play really well, we got four great scores.

“There were lads coming off the shoulder on great runs, so maybe we changed up the game a bit compared to what we were playing.

“Towards the end it was backs to the wall defending the lead - we’d probably be disappointed with the last five or six minutes, I suppose we were just trying to hold on.”

Conlon said Clare were building a “great bond” within the team and credited the county’s supporters with boosting them.

“The Clare crowd - hearing them up on the hill there, I haven’t heard that in a long time. There’s good momentum building - building within the group, where there’s a great bond.

“As the older statesman on the team I’m really enjoying the youth and energy that’s going around the team.

“Since the league finished training’s gone very well, we focused in over the last number of weeks. You know when things are going well in the set-up.”

The return of Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan to the fold has also boosted the team, he added: “Shane (O’Donnell) and Peter (Duggan) came back in and seemed to be buzzing over that four or five weeks, and we just wanted to build on the performance we gave last weekend.

“We did that, which is great. It’s about focusing on each game as it comes, I think this Munster round-robin series suits us, week in week out - our record is fairly good in it.

“We’re looking forward to it. Now we have two games in Ennis, no better place to come to.”

Clare are out again in the championship on Sunday week, hosting All-Ireland champions Limerick in Cusack Park.

“It’ll be huge,” said Conlon.

“Back in 2018 there was a savage buzz around the town, Cusack Park is right in the middle of the town so it leads to a kind of partisan atmosphere.

“And Limerick are going to bring a massive crowd, as they usually do, and we’re looking forward to it. And I’m sure they are as well.”