Joe Sheridan calls for fast start & greater belief from Royals 

Former Meath captain Joe Sheridan has called on the current group to replicate their management’s belief that they can beat Dublin and end the county’s seven-game losing streak in championship against their neighbours.

Down 11 points at half-time in last year’s Leinster semi-final, Andy McEntee’s Meath spirited a comeback to trail by just three points going into additional time.

If they are to end a 12-year gap to their last SFC win over Dublin it goes without saying that they can’t fall so far behind so early again and Sheridan, a member of that last victorious Meath team in 2010, knows the attitude must be right from the get-go.

“Last year, there were a couple of decisions that went against us especially in the first half such as the penalty and I was buoyed by the performance overall. But how it finished up was more to do with Meath taking the shackles off when there was no pressure on. That’s what we need to do on the outset on Sunday.

“Dublin have been so dominant but you can either go out to beat them or go out to get beaten but not by as much. There’s a fine line between the two. On the flipside, you have to take every chance against them because they’ll punish you otherwise. People say they’re not as strong but they’re still at a level that we need to get to.

“It’s about believing in ourselves and that goes one from one to the 35 in the extended squad because it filters through if it’s not there. You want them to put it up to Dublin who have lost a lot of players but they still have fine footballers, some of the best in the country.

“They had a rocky league but they’ll be out to prove everyone right and show they’re not on a downward spiral. Look, Meath have to play well and Dublin have to have a very bad day. There is a lot of ability in the Meath squad and Andy will definitely believe they can go out and do that.” Sheridan read Cian O’Sullivan’s comments about the Dublin-Meath rivalry being on the wane and he can’t disagree. “From a Dublin point of view it’s because the competitiveness has gone out of the games more so than anything. When Dublin play Meath these days, they don’t expect a game and that’s fair enough because over these last 10 years we haven’t really got close to them.” However, he sees reasons for optimism in the Meath midfield who may be able to exert pressure on Dublin goalkeeper David O’Hanlon, set to make his first senior Croke Park appearance tomorrow. ““If it’s the new fella O’Hanlon in goal, you might be able to put pressure on him in front of a crowd, in his first senior game in Croke Park. He might start feeling it then and get turnovers from the kick-outs and Meath can build on that.

“There’s more to Dublin than kick-outs but I think midfield will be a big battle and we’re very strong there with Ronan Jones and Bryan Menton. If we get the upper hand there, it will give us the platform to put pressure on the Dublin defence because we have some very good forwards.” Sheridan never had any difficulty with this game being fixed for Croke Park. “It’s the only place these games should be played. It might be worth a couple of points taking Dublin out of Croke Park but every Meath footballer wants to play there. It’s more the supporters and neutrals who want to get one up on Dublin and take the advantage away but for me I’d want to be playing them there.” As Dublin experienced troubles recently, so did Meath with the failed heave against Andy McEntee late last year and initial difficulties in Division 2 this season. Sheridan commends McEntee for restoring honesty in Meath’s performances.

“We’re too strong and too big of a county not to be competing and it’s too long since we’ve had success. We were used to a lot of success and it has evaporated. It’s about respectability right now and to be fair to Andy he has brought a lot of that in over the last few years.

“There is confidence there again. I know it hasn’t always shown in results but from talking to players he has built up things. You’re up against a team that has won six All-Irelands in a row. It’s hard coming up against that year after year.”