Joe Canning: 'I'd be more worried if Cody v Shefflin was pally pally'

Joe Canning says he'd have been 'more worried' if Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody were 'all pally pally' with each other last weekend.

Plenty has been made of the former Kilkenny colleagues' frosty handshake after Shefflin's adopted Galway narrowly beat Cody's Cats in the Leinster SHC.

Cody glared at his former captain while locking him in a tight handshake after Galway's one-point win, courtesy of a late Conor Cooney point from a contentious free.

"There is a lot being made of it but what do you want him to do, like, be pally pally and smiling away?" said 2017 Hurler of the Year Canning of Cody's reaction. "I don't think Kilkenny people would be happy with that if he was. He lost a game in the last second to get a score, I wouldn't be too happy losing a game either in those circumstances.

"I think it is a bit blown out of proportion, it is what it is and I don't think Brian or Henry will lose any sleep over it. I think they will probably be laughing at the whole thing. Yeah, I don't think it is much.

"I would be more worried if it was all pally pally after losing. Brian is a winner, there is no doubt about it. It was often said to me before, when I was playing, another inter-county manager said to me, 'Nice guys win eff-all'. So you have to be ruthless.

"He (Cody) did not win all those All-Irelands with Kilkenny by being a nice guy and look, it was a difficult situation obviously with the history of coaching Henry, and Henry being up against his native county, so it is what it is. He lost a Championship game, that's life. I would not read too much into it."

Canning, who retired after the 2021 Championship, admitted it would have been 'kind of cool' to play for Shefflin but said the reality is his body simply wouldn't have been able for it.

"I tore the tendon in my groin off my pubic bone again, the same injury I did in 2019, except the opposite side. I am only getting back hurling in the last couple of weeks. Of course I would still love to be playing inter-county, there is no doubt about that, but realistically would I would be able for it? No."

Meanwhile, Mayo great and current AFLW star Cora Staunton has predicted that plenty more Irish players will follow Cork's Erika O'Shea to Australia.

Staunton, 40, is mulling over whether to continue for a sixth season in the oval ball game but with four new teams coming on stream for the new season, beginning in August, she reckons as many as 20 Irish players could secure contracts.

"I'm obviously not going to name them but yeah, I've heard rumours certainly of at least five or six (new players) at the moment that are trying to get out there," said Staunton. "Obviously Erika O'Shea has been announced. There'll certainly be more announcements in the next couple of weeks."

