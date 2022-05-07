Jack O'Connor: 'I don’t think the scoreline does justice to the challenge that Cork put up'

Jack O'Connor admitted his Kerry team were rusty before eventually seeing off Cork with a run of eight unanswered second-half points in Saturday night's Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Not having played since their Division 1 final win over Mayo at the start of last month, the Kerry manager was concerned that lack of match fitness would affect them against a Cork team out to prove a point.

"Cork brought a lot of bodies back. They were energetic, we were a bit sloppy with the ball but again we expected that because we didn’t play a game in five weeks, we didn’t play any challenge games.

"We picked up a good share of niggles after the league final and there were some players who didn’t train for the bones of three weeks. I was expecting rust and we saw a good bit of that."

He continued: "We’re relieved to get over today because we felt this would be a dangerous game. Cork were being written off, there was a lot of loose talk about how bad they were. We felt they were a good bit better than they were in the league and to be fair they were. That wasn’t a Cork team that struggled to stay in Division 2, I would suggest. You have to give them a lot of credit. They regrouped well over the last few weeks and gave as good as they got for three quarters of the game."

Having believed it was necessary to stage this game in Páirc Uí Rinn to get a game, O'Connor felt he and his players got what they wanted out of the fixture. "We were expecting a battle and we were almost looking forward to a battle and we got that for long enough to get value out of the game big time. Maybe it was a bit flattering near the end and I don’t think the scoreline does justice to the challenge that Cork put up.

"I felt that they were after getting back a good share of quality players since the league, Cathail O’Mahony, those players. He’s a good forward. We came across him here at U20 level and he was outstanding and he’s a very good kicker. They didn’t have him for a very good share of the league. They gave us bother for long periods."

Kerry now have a Killarney Munster final to look forward to on May 28 as they are owed a home game by the two other semi-finalists having last played Limerick in provincial SFC action in the Gaelic Grounds 2011 and Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium last year.

“Yeah, that’s nice," said O'Connor. "Something nice for the lads to look forward to. We like playing Killarney and hopefully the weather will be good and that there will be a good crowd. It’s a good time as well, 3pm on a Saturday."