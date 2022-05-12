It's final or failure for Faithful boss Fennelly 

Offaly boss Michael Fennelly believes anything less than qualification for the Joe McDonagh Cup final would represent 'failure' for him and his management of the team.

The Faithful County, winners of the Christy Ring Cup in 2021, are guaranteed to reach the McDonagh decider if they win their remaining two group games — against Kerry in Tralee on Saturday and at home to Carlow seven days later.

Life would be a little easier if they hadn't lost to Antrim in Round 1 though they may yet get to play the Saffrons for the third time this season - they also lost to Antrim in a Division 1 relegation play-off in March - in the McDonagh Cup final.

"Look, I think I would have said maybe two months ago that it would be failure if we don't get to the final, to be honest," said Fennelly at the announcement of a five-year sponsorship deal between organic dairy producer Glenisk and Offaly GAA.

"I think it would be a failure this year if we didn't get to it, to be straight up. We're missing probably our best player, Oisin Kelly. He got the Player of the Year award last year, he's a big strong forward for us. He's a huge loss.

"It would be like losing Cathal Mannion from Galway, TJ Reid, the likes of Aaron Gillane in Limerick. Would those teams survive with missing some of those players?

"I know Limerick is a different kettle of fish but he (Kelly) is a key player and that's made it extra challenging this year. And we have picked up a large number of injuries during the league as well. They were only coming back over the last few weeks.

"So we've had a mountain of challenges this year but I still think we've got to get to the final, without a doubt. And I personally would probably consider it a failure if we don't, yeah, on my side of it more than anything."

Kilkenny great Fennelly admitted he'd love another crack at Antrim following back-to-back defeats.

"Without a doubt," he said. "They're the number one team there to be fair to them. They're up in Division 1 again next year and looking to get back up into Leinster.

"They are the in-form team and the team that you would want to be challenging and playing against."

Fennelly confirmed he'll be without midfielder Leon Fox for the Kerry game due to wedding commitments.

"We need to win and Kerry need to win," he said. "We're coming down to the latter end of the group now. I'd say Saturday will be a big factor in the overall championship, in terms of who potentially progresses to the final.

"All we can do is look after our end of the business but heading to Tralee any year is difficult. I was down there two years ago and it was a big wake-up call in terms of inter-county management. I don't think it will be anything different this weekend."

