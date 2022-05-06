Ian Maguire starts for Cork while Seán O'Shea returns to captain Kerry

Maguire has made a remarkable recovery from injury while O'Shea is back for the Kingdom having missed the league final. Paul Geaney and Dara Moynihan drop out
Ian Maguire starts for Cork while Seán O'Shea returns to captain Kerry

Cork’s Ian Maguire has recovered from a broken bone in his hand to be named to start. ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 20:09
Eoghan Cormican

Ian Maguire has been named in the Cork team for tomorrow’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry, despite management’s insistence earlier this week that the midfielder would play no part at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Maguire fractured a bone in his hand during a challenge game against Clare three weeks ago, with the word from the Cork camp at the time being that the 2021 captain would be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks and was thus ruled out for the visit of Kerry on May 7.

At a Cork football media event on Tuesday of this week, interim Cork manager John Cleary was asked if the midfielder was definitely ruled out for Saturday’s game, to which Cleary replied: “Yeah, yeah, sure he has a broken bone in his hand”.

Elsewhere on the Cork team, right half-back John Cooper has overcome a calf injury picked up last weekend, while behind him at full-back, Maurice Shanley is making his first appearance for the county since the 2020 Munster final defeat to Tipperary.

Cooper and centre-back Rory Maguire are the two championship debutants in the Cork team.

It is a team that contains just eight players who started last year’s 22-point Munster final defeat to Kerry. They are goalkeeper Michéal Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Kevin Flahive, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Daniel Dineen, John O’Rourke, and Brian Hurley.

The Cork bench for tomorrow’s game includes the returning Seán Powter, who has not played for the county since the beginning of February, and Damien Gore, who last pulled on the red shirt on the afternoon of Cork’s McGrath Cup final defeat to Kerry in mid-January.

On the Kerry side, there are two changes from the team that whacked Mayo in last month’s League final as centre-forward Seán O’Shea and corner-forward Tony Brosnan come into the starting line-up in place of Dara Moynihan and Paul Geaney.

Geaney is listed among the substitutes, but Moynihan, who was not mentioned as an injury concern by manager Jack O’Connor earlier this week, is not included in the matchday 26.

David Moran, who has not played for Kerry in 2022, is among the subs, as is the returning Stefan Okunbor who will make his senior championship debut if used at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork: M A Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), M Shanley (Clonakilty), Kevin Flahive (Douglas); J Cooper (Eire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr's), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); D Dineen (Cill na Martra), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), B Hurley (Castlehaven), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: D Foley (Eire Óg), T Corkery (Cill na Martra), T Walsh (Kanturk), L Fahy (Ballincollig), C Kiely (Ballincollig), S Merritt (Mallow), B Hartnett (Douglas), S Powter (Douglas), B Hayes (St. Finbarr's), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), D Gore (Kilmacabea).

Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore); G O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), T O'Sullivan (Dingle); B Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht), T Morley (Templenoe), G White (Dr Crokes); D O'Connor (Na Gaeil), J Barry (Na Gaeil); S O'Brien (Spa), S O'Shea (Kenmare), A Spillane (Templenoe); T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), D Clifford (Fossa), P Clifford (Fossa).

Subs: S Murphy (Rathmore), P Geaney (Dingle), P Murphy (Rathmore), D Casey (Austin Stacks), M Burns (Dr Crokes) D Moran (Kerins O'Rahillys), J Savage (Kerins O'Rahillys), J O'Connor (Austin Stacks), K Spillane (Templenoe), G Crowley (Templenoe), S Okunbar (Na Gaeil).

