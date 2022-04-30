GPA end media ban after progress in expenses row with GAA

Inter-county players’ media ban is over after a breakthrough in the expenses stand-off with the GAA.
Croke Park officials and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) met again yesterday where there was further progress made on settling the differences regarding the number of training sessions that are fully expensed and the number of players on each panel who are entitled to claim the likes of mileage and nutrition allowances.
It means post-match interviews across the board will take place starting with today’s games. Sky Sports are showing the Ulster and Leinster SFC quarter-finals between Monaghan and Down and Wexford and Dublin respectively.
A note to players from the GPA issued earlier today read: “We have engaged in a series of meetings with the GAA regarding the dispute over your expenses. Discussions have been constructive and positive.
“In recognition of this and as a gesture of goodwill on behalf of players as we seek to finalise a resolution, the player protest which focussed on the removal of cooperation with post match broadcast interviews has now been suspended.”