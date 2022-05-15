Goal hungry Cork have their fill against Waterford

Shane Ronyane’s side were full value for their victory with Áine Terry O’Sullivan (2), Melissa Duggan and Eimear Scally all finding the net. 
Cork's Melissa Duggan celebrates her goal against Waterford in Sunday's Munster LGFA SFC semi final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. 

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 15:40
Ger McCarthy Fraher Field 

Munster LGFA SFC semi-final 

Cork 4-10 

Waterford 1-12 

Cork hit four goals when impressively defeating Waterford in the Munster LGFA semi-final in Dungarvan on Sunday.

Shane Ronyane’s side were full value for their victory with Áine Terry O’Sullivan (2), Melissa Duggan and Eimear Scally all finding the net.  The Rebels made two changes to their starting line-up, replacing Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger with Dara Kinry and Orla Finn following the dual players double extra-time camogie exertions the night before. Aoife Murray for Mairead Wall was Waterford’s solitary alteration.

Cork were by far the better team in the first half and changed ends 9 points ahead. A scrappy opening spell saw both sides cough up possession until Cork took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Doireann O’Sullivan landed a free prior to a slick passing move ending with Áine Terry O’Sullivan goaling after six minutes. Cork’s blitzkrieg continued with Orla Finn scorching the Waterford defence for three consecutive points (one free).

Creditably, Waterford stayed in touch thanks to a pair of Kellyann Hogan frees and a fine Caoimhe McGrath effort.

The visitors looked menacing whenever they entered Waterford’s half however, and another flowing move saw Melissa Duggan come up from defence to net Cork’s second goal after 20 minutes. Hogan responded with a free but Cork remained firmly in control.

In fact, Shane Ronayne’s side would have been out of sight were it not for a Megan Dunford block and superb Eimear Gallagher save.

Orla Finn added two points of the highest quality to extend the Rebels’ advantage prior to Emma Cleary and Katie Murray scores making it 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Waterford’s Kellyann Hogan (five frees) and Katie Murray kept the scoreboard ticking over in the second period.

Yet, another Aine Terry O’Sullivan goal and late green flag from Eimear Scally put the seal on an impressive Cork victory. Next up is Kerry in a Munster LGFA decider in Killarney.

Scorers for Cork: Á T O’Sullivan (2-0), O Finn (0-5, 0-1 free), M Duggan and E Scally (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-2 frees), E Cleary, S Kelly and K Quirke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan (0-7, 0-7 frees), L McGregor (1-0), K Murray, C Fennell (0-2 each) C McGrath (0-1).

CORK: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, S Leahy; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan (captain), D Kiniry; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; Á T O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Subs: K Quirke for O Finn (40), R Leahy for L O’Mahony (40), M Ambrose for D Kinry (40), A O‘Mahony for S Leahy (53), E Scally for Á T O’Sullivan (55).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, K McGrath (captain), Á O’Neill; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, A Murray; K Murray, K Hogan, K McGrath.

Subs: C Fennell for B McMaugh (ht), A Wall for A Mullaney (48), A Fitzgerald for C McGrath (50), L McGregor for K Hogan (55), A Waring for R Casey (60).

Referee S Mulvihill (Kerry).

