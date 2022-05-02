Glenn Ryan pleased with Kildare's fast start after lay-off

KILDARE 2-22 LOUTH 0-12

Glenn Ryan praised the start that his Kildare team made during their 16-point win over Louth in Tullamore yesterday afternoon.

It’s over a month since Kildare last played a competitive game while Louth were coming in just a week after opening their Championship with a five-goal win over Carlow.

There was no sign of any sort of ring-rustiness on the Kildare team though and they scored the first seven points of the game in the opening 16 minutes, and then led 0-10 to 0-1 after 22 minutes.

“It was a huge platform, no doubt about it,” said Ryan.

“It was something we were very wary of terms of Louth having that platform themselves because they were coming in with huge momentum, huge confidence and huge belief. We didn’t want to give them the chance to stoke that any further. Thankfully, we got a couple of opportunities, the lads worked very hard and we got that platform,” he added.

Although Kildare put the scores on the board during that spell, the opportunities came as a result of their hard work and intensity all over the field, something that pleased Ryan greatly.

“It’s Championship football now. Fellas have their jobs to do and collectively we have to work very hard, that’s what we strive for every day,” he said.

After leading 0-13 to 0-5 at half-time, Louth came back into the game with the first three points after the break but Ryan pinpointed Kevin Feely’s 47th minute penalty after Daniel Flynn had been fouled by Niall Sharkey as a key moment in the game.

“They got the start to the second half that we hoped they wouldn’t get in the first. It was important (Feely's goal), and in fairness to the lads they dealt with it. They didn’t go into a shell, they came out and played football, which was important.

"No doubt, the penalty came at the right time for us. Overall, it was great that the fellas were able to manage it on the pitch. They were the ones given the responsibility, and the opportunity, to correct anything that happened on the pitch and I thought they dealt with that very well,” he said.

One of the hugely pleasing aspects to the game was the impact that Kildare got from their bench. Darragh Kirwan and Paddy Woodgate contributed 1-5 in the last 20 minutes, while former captain David Hyland was a calming presence in defence once introduced.

“I call them extra players rather than subs because there is very little to choose between any fella we have on the panel. Any fella that does go in, we expect a contribution from them because we’d had a lot of meetings and discussions about what we feel is our best team.

"When you are doing that you’re disappointing some fellas. That’s difficult but we just try to put the best team out on the pitch and we just hope that when they are out there they do the best they can,” said Ryan.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archibold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely 1-0 (pen), K O’Callaghan; A Beirne 0-1, B McCormack 0-4, P Cribbin 0-3; B McLoughlin 0-1, D Flynn 0-3(1m), J Hyland 0-5 (1f).

Subs: D Kirwan 1-3 (1f) for McLoughlin (49), P McDermott for Beirne (52), D Hyland for Murray (62), P Woodgate 0-2 (1f) for Hyland (66), M Joyce for Houlihan ( 66).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; J Clutterbuck, N Sharkey, E Callaghan; T Durnin 0-1, C Early 0-1; L Jackson, S Mulroy 0-5 (1m, 1f), C McKeever; C Downey, C Grimes 0-3 (2m), C Byrne 0-1.

Subs: L Grey for Clutterbuck (28), T Jackson for Byrne (ht), D Campbell for Early (56), C Keenan for Callaghan (58), J Murphy 0-1 for Durnin (67, b/s), G Browne for Duffy (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).