Galway name team for clash with Dublin

Henry Shefflin has named the same side that handsomely beat Laois for tomorrow’s Leinster SHC final round clash with Dublin in Salthill.
Galway have already qualified for the All-Ireland series and a draw in Pearse Stadium will be enough for them to reach the Leinster final.
E. Murphy; J. Grealish, Daithí Burke (c), D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, F. Burke; J. Cooney, T. Monaghan; David Burke, C. Cooney, C. Fahy; C. Mannion, C. Whelan, B. Concannon.
D. Fahy, D. Cronin, T. Killeen, T.J. Brennan, R. Glennon, J. Coen, E. Niland, G. Lee, K. Cooney, E. Burke, J. Flynn.