Four changes to Cork minor team for Munster semi-final against Tipp

Tipperary, meanwhile, name an unchanged team from the side which overcame Limerick in the Phase 1 encounter two weeks ago
Cork manager Michael O'Brien has made four changes to his side. ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 18:24
Eoghan Cormican

There are four changes to the Cork minor football team for tomorrow’s Munster semi-final away to Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7pm) from the side that was well beaten by Kerry last week.

Corner-back Mark O’Sullivan, half-back Darragh O’Donovan, and centre-forward Ed Myers, all of whom were used off the bench at Austin Stack Park, are promoted to the starting team for the Tipperary clash.

Also coming into the starting line-up is Colm Geary of Kilshannig at midfield. He was an unused sub during the 1-16 to 0-5 Kerry defeat.

The quartet to make way are Shane O’Connell, James Burke, Darragh Gough, and Aaron O’Sullivan.

The Tipperary team, meanwhile, is unchanged from the side that overcame Limerick in the Phase 1 decider two weeks ago.

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Abán), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

TIPPERARY: R McGrath (Galtee Rovers); A McSherry (Clonmel Commercials), C Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle), J Bergin (JK Brackens); E O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), C King (Ballina), T Charles (Clonmel Commercials); J Higgins (Clonmel Commercials), P O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers); C English (Ballyporeen), T O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), B Carey (Ballylooby Castlegrace); C Grogan (Galtee Rovers), D Hogan (St Patricks), F Fitzgerald (Killenaule).

