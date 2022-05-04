Finn looks at numbers on and off pitch and finds his balance

The language around the Limerick hurlers is revealing. John Kiely’s side has been described as a smooth-running machine. It evokes images of something inhuman and relentless, of robotic parts and systems devoid of emotion.

The modern game’s embrace of helmets only adds to this. Essential as it is, headgear strips sides of their individuality when seen by the naked eye but a half-hour in Sean Finn’s presence reaffirms the fact that there are distinct personalities behind it all.

The possessor of four consecutive All-Stars, he has three All-Ireland and three Munster Championships to his credit, two National League titles, an All-Ireland U21 and a Fitzgibbon Cup success, but there is an understanding in all this that hurling isn’t everything.

There was a spell there after they claimed the Liam MacCarthy in 2018 when he spent a few months on various holidays and he admits that there is always a temptation to wonder what he could be missing while friends live it up in Australia and Dubai.

“Yeah, there’s definitely more to life than the GAA, but I suppose it’s down to the individual really. I know if I stepped away, you would miss it,” he said in his guise as ambassador for the Student Enterprise Programme national finals.

“You’d miss the competitive environment that you are training in for the couple of months but you’d miss the games and the craic after games and stuff like that. The grass is always greener, but maybe in time.”

These are the days to make hay as a Limerick hurler. Drought has given way to abundance and there has so far been no Jack McCaffrey or Rory O’Carroll handing in their union card long before the age of retirement.

The conversation around the commitment needed to excel in the inter-county game pushes the perception that hurling or football must exist to the exclusion of all else but Finn is combining his Limerick duties with accountancy studies and a role with PwC.

His final exams are due later in the summer.

“When the GAA finishes up, you'll be forgotten about fairly quickly so it's important that you do have something and that you associate yourself with a career and not a GAA player so I definitely found that.”

This sense of balance extends beyond training and playing. He thinks deeply about hurling but finds it difficult to watch as a spectator because of that and prefers to switch off by watching UFC, Arsenal or whatever happens to be the flavour of the week.

Katie Taylor and Ronnie O’Sullivan both drew him in over the weekend.

In the thick of it all: Sean Finn of Limerick is tackled by Alan Connolly of Cork during the Munster Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick’s lack of duties in the Munster Championship left him with extra time to spend on the couch but it’s back to the grindstone this Sunday when they play host at the TUS Gaelic Grounds to a Tipperary side that needs victory to keep their summer alive.

Go back to last summer and the Premier county led them by 10 points at half-time in a Munster final and Finn admits that the manner in which they addressed their issues during the interval and turned the game around was a significant lesson for the squad.

And it’s one that leaves them on high alert this weekend.

“We expect what we’d expect from Tipp any other year, to be quite honest. They are proud hurling people, they are really good hurlers. Okay, they have lost some great players but they will still be a dangerous outfit if we don’t apply ourselves properly.”

All of which brings us back to Limerick the machine.

Recent successes have been claimed thanks to a combination of interlocking factors: the county’s long-term strategy and underage development, the vision and application of John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and others in the backroom, a panel of exceptional players.

Key to it all, though, is a ferocious hunger for work that routinely sees them outdog the opposition. That’s culture and consistency that is imbued every time they make the drive out to Rathkeale for another session.

“I just don’t think you can switch it on. It has to be ingrained in the player, it just doesn’t happen. We don’t say on a Friday evening we’ll work hard on a Sunday, it just has to be the benchmark. You have to do it and you have to create turnovers and stuff.

“That’s what’s expected of the greatest players in any sport, they are expected to work hard, and when you do you are rewarded, certainly in the forward lines in hurling. When you work hard and get turnovers, you are rewarded with scores and frees.”

And so much else.