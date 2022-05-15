Fast start helps Galway retain Connacht title against Mayo

Galway have successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium
Fast start helps Galway retain Connacht title against Mayo

Mayo manager Michael Moyles saw his side lose by four points to defending champions Galway. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 18:30
Darren Kelly

Connacht Senior Ladies Football Final 

Galway 1-12 Mayo 1-8 

Galway have successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Lynsey Noone’s goal on 42 minutes proved crucial as it stretched the hosts’ advantage to seven points before Mayo rallied back into proceedings.

Noone’s goal was followed by top scorer Tracey Leonard from play to make it 1-10 to 1-5, before Michael Moyles’ Mayo were given a glimmer of hope when Éilis Ronayne and the returning Rachel Kearns set up Lisa Cafferky, who found the net.

It started Mayo’s best spell as Tamara O’Connor, Shauna Howley and Sinéad Cafferky brought the deficit back to two points with eight minutes remaining but that was as close as they got.

The Noone sisters were tremendous upon their second half introductions, with Lynsey having the biggest impact. She took Kate Slevin’s pass for another point before winning a free which Leonard converted.

The first chance came for Galway on six minutes when Nicola Ward fisted wide but after Aisling Tarpey was punished straight after for a slow kick-out, Leonard split the posts to get the hosts off the mark.

Ailish Morrissey got Galway’s second on 17 minutes to commence a purple patch that was followed by Andrea Trill (two) and Leonard.

Lara Finnegan and Leonard increased Galway’s lead to 0-7 to 0-0 but not before Mayo’s first threat when Sarah Mulvihill’s low strike shaved the post.

At the other end, Galway threatened with Trill’s shot going across goal. But eventually, the visitors got off the mark on 29 minutes when Howley tallied after Needham was brought down. Needham got her score before the break leaving Mayo 0-7 to 0-2 down at half-time.

Howley and Tara Needham registered for Mayo after the restart but Shauna Molloy and Leonard cancelled them out before another Howley free reduced the deficit to 0-9 to 0-5 on 41 minutes. But Noone’s goal after restored Galway’s cushion which proved enough at the finish.

Scorers for Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (3f), L Noone 1-1, A Trill 0-2, A Morrissey 0-1, L Finnegan 0-1, S Molloy 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: S Howley 0-4 (4f), L Cafferky 1-0, C Needham 0-1, T Needham 0-1, T O’Connor 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1.

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, S Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, T Leonard, L Finnegan; O Divilly, A Morrissey, a Trill.

Subs used: L Noone for Finnegan (38), H Noone for Cooney (38), E Noone for Morrissey (47), K Slevin for Trill (47), S Divilly for Davoren (52).

Mayo: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, T O’Connor, S Mulvihill; S Walsh, C Whyte, L Cafferky.

Subs used: T Needham for Mulvihill (35), R Kearns for Whyte (42), N McVann for O’Connor (54).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices