Erika O'Shea and Vikki Wall set to ink North Melbourne deals

Both Erika O'Shea and Vikki Wall are set to sign contracts with North Melbourne and link up with Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy at the club, once the AFLW’s Sign and Trade period is opened in the coming weeks, Examiner Sport understands.

19-year-old O’Shea had multiple offers on the table, including from St. Kilda, but landed her preference with North Melbourne in the last week. The 2021 All-Star wing back has been only playing senior football with Cork since 2020 but has made a huge impact within the Ladies football competition.

“The idea of being able to play a professional sport at 19 and be the youngest girl to ever go over from Ireland, it really excited me and is something I want to give a go,” the Macroom girl said last week.

“To get the offer, I was over the moon. It is going to be a big leap and it won’t be easy, but it is something I felt I had to do because it was a dream of mine for so long.

“The club want me over in June as I haven't had anything to do with Aussie Rules. They want me over as soon as possible for gym work, as well, because I am obviously a bit petite compared to some of the other girls.”

The Kangaroos also have won an intense battle with Fremantle Dockers for the expected signature of 2021 Ladies footballer of the year, Vikki Wall.

But the 23-year-old is expected to play for North Melbourne next season, where she will link up with Irishwoman Aileen Gilroy after she rejected an offer from expansion side Hawthorn to remain at Arden Street.

Wall, who scored two points in Saturday’s TG4 Leinster Final win over Dublin, was also one of three Irish AFLW hopefuls to travel to Australia late in 2019 to test at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. She then re-tested at that year's AFL Europe Combine in Dublin, finishing third in the 20m sprint and fourth in the agility test.

Wall has already stated publicly that she will not travel to Australia until Meath are finished in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship later this summer.

Elsewhere, Mayo’s Niamh Kelly has requested a move to the AFLW Premiers, the Adelaide Crows ahead of the upcoming Sign and Trade period. If successful with her request, she would link up with two-time Premiership winner Ailish Considine at the club.