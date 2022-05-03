Eoin Cadogan: Cork are playing handbrake hurling, with a fear of making mistakes. Time to take the shackles off

“Fear is not real. The only place fear can exist is in our thoughts of the future. It is a product of our imagination causing us to fear things that do not at present and may not ever exist. That is near insanity. Do not misunderstand me, danger is very real, but fear is a choice.”

AT 4pm on Sunday, Cork found themselves on the canvas floor, after being rocked early doors in Thurles before dragging themselves back into the fight before ultimately getting KOd at the final whistle by an ever-hungry Clare.

From the get-go Clare could smell blood. They knew coming into Semple Stadium that this was their chance to go after a Cork team lacking confidence and unsure exactly what their identity was. In my limited encounters with Clare, there would be no love lost between the groups but Clare were full value for Sunday's win. Have no doubt, Clare management and players would have discussed last year's qualifier loss to Cork and looked at the fine margins that ultimately finished their season. A last-minute save from Patrick Collins saved our blushes.

Or did it merely paper over the cracks?

Clare’s performance on Sunday reflected all the traits of their manager, Brian Lohan. It was a hard-nosed, hard-working and aggressive team performance. I don’t know Brian Lohan but he comes across as a no-bullshit type of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and demands nothing less from his players.

The problem for Cork was Clare hit them hard from the start. You could see doubts and scars from the Limerick and Waterford games resurface. Doubts in your collective ability, your system, your game plan and in each other were apparent and they just couldn’t come to grips with the issues in the first 25 minutes. Supporters, including myself, called for personnel changes and we got them with Rob Downey manning the full back position, young Ciarán Joyce at six, Coleman at midfield and Jack O'Connor being brought into the starting line up. It is easy now to again give the management a lashing but what more can they do in this scenario?

They have an excellent strength & conditioning coach in Stephen Casey, Gary Keegan is the best in the business at what he does and a pair of new coaches have been introduced 1- one being an All-Ireland minor winning manager. At some point as players, the responsibility falls at your door step when it comes to aggression, work ethic, cohesion and desire.

A few cases in point. In the 25th minute after a Cork effort went wide, Shane O'Donnell stood like a man in his back garden waiting on a puck out with not a red jersey in sight. No communication. No covering each other. This simply cannot happen. It’s inexcusable. Everyone can be excused for a lapse in concentration from time to time but the is happening repeatedly. Total switch off. In the closing minutes Conor Cahalane got bundled over the side line by three Clare players who celebrated with each other like it was the final whistle. At no stage have we seen that fire from Cork. It’s like it’s been extinguished from their persona.

This Cork performance was different to the Limerick game, which was a complete system malfunction. On Sunday at least we saw some fight in some instances. I’m not saying that losing is acceptable - far from it - but there were glimpses of drive by some of the Cork charges in the shape of Downey, O'Donoghue, Coleman, O'Flynn, Horgan and Connolly when introduced.

But where to from here? The unfortunate thing now for Cork is they no longer have total control of their destiny. They must go to Walsh Park and Thurles and win both - even mustering those four hard-earned Munster Championship points may not be sufficient to save their summer.

Systematically, there were adjustments made by management. Some worked and others didn't. The full back line coped admirably with the amount of ball raining in on top of them so I’d expect the same again for Waterford.

Joyce is Cork's centre-back but with Ger Millerick possibly out with a hamstring injury, Mark Coleman may have to be reinstated in the half back line with the hope that Darragh Fitzgibbon can regain the form we know he’s capable of at midfield. Time is running out though.

With Jack O'Connor and Shane Barrett being replaced early, and Mark Keane seeing red, options are narrowing up top for a unit that just can’t hit form. In a game where space will be at premium in Walsh Park, would the experience of Luke Meade be something to link the play around the middle third? Alan Cadogan, if injury free, is surely is itching for a shot with Alan Connolly, who has bumped himself up the ladder as a starter after Sunday's performance.

During Conor Counihan’s tenure as the Cork senior football manager, he used to constantly reference "taking the shackles off” and go play. Any player that dons a Cork jersey is picked on the basis of being the best player in that given position with his or her club. The current Cork players are excellent hurlers but the handbrake is up from what I've seen in 2022. There’s a fear of making mistakes and expressing themselves as they do with their clubs. Fear cripples most of us in some shape or form in our day-to-day lives and when it happens we freeze and tighten up. At this stage what more can go against this Cork group?

Against Waterford, they must express themselves. Drive the man on alongside like he was your brother, like it means everything to you both. You might be down on points difference and not going to win the fight but you've got to keep on swinging. Cork can still talk process and game plans but the fundamentals of going out, taking responsibility for your role, and having a cut can be the most liberating feeling as a player.

Whatever happens now, they must be able to walk into a changing room, down a street or into a room with their head up. Look anyone in the eye knowing they've done all they can.

Nobody is expecting miracles at this stage but a cohesive performance and a sense of collective pride at Walsh Park is a must.