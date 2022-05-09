Emotional Noel McGrath rallies Tipp troops 

McGrath said a defiant Tipp performance in Limerick was a response to the criticism of the group
Emotional Noel McGrath rallies Tipp troops 

8 May 2022; Noel McGrath of Tipperary in action against Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 05:55
John Fogarty

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar believes the team’s race is run this summer although they are technically not yet out of the championship.

The county could still squeak third place on the basis of score difference. It would require a combination of results – Cork and Clare beating Waterford in the next two weeks as well as a handsome Tipperary win over Cork in Thurles on Sunday week. A Waterford win or draw in Walsh Park would confirm Tipperary’s exit.

Bonnar sounded a defeatist tone. “We came down here to win and we wanted to keep some hopes alive in terms of the championship. We know now that’s gone beyond us. We’re devastated over that because we didn’t want to be out of the championship. This wasn’t on the plan and we just have to go back to the drawing board. We do have one championship game and that’s against Cork and Cork still have something to play for. They have to play Waterford. It’s our last game and we want to finish on a high.” 

Noel McGrath was taking a more positive view. “It's still Munster Championship, who knows what's going to happen next weekend? That's the nature of sport, this thing isn't fully finished yet for Tipp so we'll get back on the training field this week, we'll get the bodies right and we'll go again. Whatever happens, we'll show up against Cork and we'll put our body and soul into it again and that's all we can do and learn as much as we can from today.” 

An emotional McGrath said this performance was a response to the criticism of the group. “There was probably character questioned of the Tipperary group between management and players over the last couple of weeks. That would probably hurt because there are lads there that are honest as I have ever come across in a Tipperary jersey and I back them fellas every day of the week from 1 to 33 on this panel.

“The results aren't going our way but it's not from the lack of effort, the lack of want, the lack of drive to succeed in training. Today showed that there is something there and hopefully the Tipp public will get behind us over the next few weeks again and come out and support us and drive us on because that helps as well.

“At the end of the day, you go out on the field and you have nothing only the lads beside you and I'm never as proud to be part of a Tipperary group and I will be over the next few weeks and as long as we're still going for this year.” 

At a time when Tipperary led by a point, Bonnar’s first impression of Aaron Gillane’s swipe on Ronan Maher was that it was not a sending-off offence and he didn’t see the incident between Darragh O’Donovan and Jake Morris.

“I didn’t see Jake’s incident but I saw him go down. He said he got the end of the hurley but you need a linesman or an umpire to see that. With Aaron, I didn’t really see that much... sometimes the timing can be a bit off. I think Ronan was going for the ball, he (Gillane) pulled him whatever. I’d have to see it on TV but would it be a harsh sending off? I’d say it would be.”

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 Dublin manager Bohan presses the case for open draw 
Ryan Houlihan with Ross McGarry and Brian Howard 27/2/2022 Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
<p>Seán Kelly of Galway in action against Pearce Dolan and Cillian McGloin of Leitrim in the lead up to his side's third goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Seán Kelly: we parked Mayo win immediately

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices